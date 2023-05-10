Is Stardew Valley Available On PS5? Answered

Image via ConcernedApe

In February of 2016, Stardew Valley allowed players to bring the peace and comfort of life on the farm to their homes, but it wasn’t until December of that year that the game rolled out to PlayStation 4 systems, and almost another 2 years until it came to the PS Vita. Now that the PS5 has settled down in the console landscape, is Stardew Valley available on PS5?

Can You Play Stardew Valley On PS5?

Stardew Valley is available to play on PS5, but only if you’re playing the PS4 version. The PS4 version of Stardew is backwards compatible on the PS5, but there isn’t a version that’s solely dedicated to the current-gen console.

With Stardew Valley being backwards compatible and not a direct PS5 title, playing the game on Sony’s current-gen console means there may be some slight differences between versions. The support website explains that the only major differences would be the Share menu on the PS4 is swapped for the Create menu on the PS5, and the resolution of captures may be reduced to 1920 x 1080.

Can You Buy Stardew Valley On PS5?

If you’re looking on the PlayStation Store on your PS5, you’re not going to be able to find Stardew Valley because the game is only technically released for the PS4. Instead, you can log into the store and purchase the game on a web browser, the PS App or if you’ve got a PS4, buy it on that console and then download it out of your library on your PS5. If you’ve got a PS Vita, you’re actually in luck: purchasing the PS4 version of Stardew also comes with the Vita version for free.

ConcernedApe has allowed players to enjoy Stardew Valley on as many platforms as they can, and even though it takes a few extra steps, you can play Stardew Valley on PS5. For more Stardew guides, check out some of the links below.

