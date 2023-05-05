Where to Find Squid Kid In Stardew Valley & What It Does

The caves of Stardew Valley are filled to the brim with various slimes, ghosts and wizards for you to contend with, but the Squid Kid isn’t very much of a threat. While you don’t have to worry so much about it hurting you, it does have some useful items that it can drop. Here’s where to find the Squid Kid in Stardew Valley and what it does.

Stardew Valley Squid Kid Location

It’s gonna take an admirable bit of mining to reach them, but you can find Squid Kid on the lava floors in the mines, anywhere between levels 81 and 119. There are “Dangerous” versions of them that can spawn when you complete the mines if you set the mines to Dangerous mode and accept the Danger in the Deep quest, but without that they aren’t much of a threat.

The Squid Kid is not a dangerous enemy by any means, having only a single point of health and only dealing 18 base damage from its fireball. The fireball can bounce off the walls and come back if you’re not careful, but watching your back and rushing them is the best way to fight them. That single point of health means you can take them out with any weapon in one hit, either melee weapons or ranged weapons.

What Does The Squid Kid Drop In Stardew Valley?

For the fact that it is so easy to kill, the Squid Kid has surprisingly useful item drops. It can drop solar essence, squid ink, both regular and mega bombs, gold bars, and the third and fourth dwarf scrolls. Once you’ve reached the bottom of the mines, they will begin to have a chance to drop diamonds and prismatic shards.

Those items can all be incredibly useful for the rest of your daily farm life. The squid ink can be used for tailoring at the sewing machine at Emily and Haley’s house, while the bombs can be extremely helpful in the Skull Cave. The solar essence can be used in the Community Center, and there are plenty of ways to use the gold bars for upgrading your tools and farm equipment.

That’s all the info we’ve got on where to find the Squid Kid in Stardew Valley and what it does. For more Stardew guides and explainers for things like the scarecrow’s radius, check out the links below.

Related Posts