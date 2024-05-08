Hades 2 All Materials & How to Get Them

Hades 2 introduces Incantations, crafting, and an upgrade system for the various weapons and tools. You’ll need lots of items to unlock everything in the game. These items can be categorized into three types: Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences. For those who are eager to get hold of these items, the following is a guide that covers all materials in Hades 2 and how to get them.

All Reagents in Hades 2

Reagents are special items in Hades 2. You can generally find them by clearing encounters, visiting the wretched broker, and gathering tools. The following is a complete list of all Reagents and how you can find them.

Reagent Name How to Get Bone Often earned after completing challenges in Erebus and beyond. Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Sometimes found while using a Main Weapon with Grave Thirst. Ashes Commonly given as rewards for defeating challenges in Erebus and beyond. Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Psyche Often given as rewards for completing challenges in Erebus and beyond. Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Found by using the Tablet of Peace on Lost Shades in certain places. Fate Fabric Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Silver Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Erebus. Limestone Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Oceanus. Glassrock Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in the Mourning Fields. Marble Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Tartarus. Bronze Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits near the City of Ephyra. Iron Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits near the Rift of Thessaly. Plasma Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Chaos. Cinder Given as a reward for defeating the Guardian of Erebus. Pearl Given as a reward for defeating the Guardian of Oceanus. Tears Given as a reward for defeating the Guardian of the Mourning Fields. Z-Sand Given as a reward for defeating the Guardian of Tartarus. Wool Given as a reward for defeating the Guardian of the City of Ephyra. Darkness Gathered by hand in Chaos. Shadow Made in the Cauldron using Shadow Extraction. Moon Dust Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Made in the Cauldron using recipes like Moonlit Essence from Shadow. Star Dust Earned by completing Chaos Trials in the Pitch-Black Stone. Rubbish Clean up after Eris in the Crossroads. Entropy TBD

All Greeneries in Hades 2

Greeneries, primarily used for incantations, are plants and seeds that you can find and grow. This list consists of information about all the greeneries and where to find them.

Greenery How to Get Moly Gathered by hand in Erebus. Nightshade Cultivated in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds. Nightshade Seeds Found by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Erebus. Deathcap Gathered by hand in Erebus or areas with Rainfall. Mystery Seed Found by using the Silver Spade on rare Digging Spots in different Regions. Also obtained through Plentiful Forge, a Boon of Demeter. Lotus Gathered by hand in Oceanus. Cattail Cultivated in the Crossroads using Cattail Seeds. Cattail Seeds Found by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Oceanus. Myrtle Gathered by hand in the Mourning Fields. Wheat Cultivated in the Crossroads using Wheat Seeds. Wheat Seeds Found by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in the Mourning Fields. Shaderoot Gathered by hand in Tartarus. Poppy Cultivated in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds. Poppy Seeds Found by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Tartarus. Moss Gathered by hand on the Surface near the City of Ephyra. Garlic Cultivated in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves. Garlic Cloves Found by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots on the Surface near the City of Ephyra. Driftwood Gathered by hand in the Rift of Thessaly. Mandrake Root Cultivated in the Crossroads using Mandrake Seeds. Mandrake Seeds Found by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots near the Rift of Thessaly. Thalamus Uncommonly found in the depths of Chaos. Cultivated in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds. Origin Seeds Found by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Chaos. Golden Apple Reward for defeating the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly.

All Indulgences in Hades 2

Indulgences are special items that you can get in the game. These items will let you strengthen your relationships, and access Charon’s Delivery service. Here are all the indulgences in the game you can get.

Indulgence How to Obtain Nectar Uncommon reward for clearing challenging encounters in Erebus and beyond. Obtainable through trade with the Wretched Broker. Bath Salts Acquirable via trade with the Wretched Broker while stocks last. Rarely found using the Silver Spade at special Digging Spots scattered across different regions. Ambrosia Obtainable through trade with the Wretched Broker before it runs out! Witch’s Delight Crafted in your Cauldron using the alchemy recipe for Beast-Loved Morsel. Obol Points Earned for every 1,000 Gold Crowns you spend.

