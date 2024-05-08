Hades 2 Cauldron of Incantations for materials
Hades 2 All Materials & How to Get Them

All you need to know about every material in Hades 2
Hades 2 introduces Incantations, crafting, and an upgrade system for the various weapons and tools. You’ll need lots of items to unlock everything in the game. These items can be categorized into three types: Reagents, Greeneries, and Indulgences. For those who are eager to get hold of these items, the following is a guide that covers all materials in Hades 2 and how to get them.

All Reagents in Hades 2

Reagents are special items in Hades 2. You can generally find them by clearing encounters, visiting the wretched broker, and gathering tools. The following is a complete list of all Reagents and how you can find them. 

Reagent NameHow to Get
BoneOften earned after completing challenges in Erebus and beyond. Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Sometimes found while using a Main Weapon with Grave Thirst.
AshesCommonly given as rewards for defeating challenges in Erebus and beyond. Can trade with the Wretched Broker.
PsycheOften given as rewards for completing challenges in Erebus and beyond. Can trade with the Wretched Broker. Found by using the Tablet of Peace on Lost Shades in certain places.
Fate FabricCan trade with the Wretched Broker.
SilverMined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Erebus.
LimestoneMined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Oceanus.
GlassrockMined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in the Mourning Fields.
MarbleMined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Tartarus.
BronzeMined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits near the City of Ephyra.
Iron Mined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits near the Rift of Thessaly.
PlasmaMined using the Crescent Pick from Ore Deposits in Chaos.
CinderGiven as a reward for defeating the Guardian of Erebus.
PearlGiven as a reward for defeating the Guardian of Oceanus.
TearsGiven as a reward for defeating the Guardian of the Mourning Fields.
Z-SandGiven as a reward for defeating the Guardian of Tartarus.
WoolGiven as a reward for defeating the Guardian of the City of Ephyra.
DarknessGathered by hand in Chaos.
Shadow Made in the Cauldron using Shadow Extraction.
Moon DustCan trade with the Wretched Broker. Made in the Cauldron using recipes like Moonlit Essence from Shadow.
Star DustEarned by completing Chaos Trials in the Pitch-Black Stone.
RubbishClean up after Eris in the Crossroads.
EntropyTBD
A battle in progress in Hades 2.
Image Source: Supergiant Games

All Greeneries in Hades 2

Greeneries, primarily used for incantations, are plants and seeds that you can find and grow. This list consists of information about all the greeneries and where to find them.

GreeneryHow to Get
MolyGathered by hand in Erebus.
NightshadeCultivated in the Crossroads using Nightshade Seeds.
Nightshade SeedsFound by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Erebus.
DeathcapGathered by hand in Erebus or areas with Rainfall.
Mystery SeedFound by using the Silver Spade on rare Digging Spots in different Regions. Also obtained through Plentiful Forge, a Boon of Demeter.
LotusGathered by hand in Oceanus.
CattailCultivated in the Crossroads using Cattail Seeds.
Cattail SeedsFound by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Oceanus.
MyrtleGathered by hand in the Mourning Fields.
WheatCultivated in the Crossroads using Wheat Seeds.
Wheat SeedsFound by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in the Mourning Fields.
ShaderootGathered by hand in Tartarus.
PoppyCultivated in the Crossroads using Poppy Seeds.
Poppy SeedsFound by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Tartarus.
MossGathered by hand on the Surface near the City of Ephyra.
GarlicCultivated in the Crossroads using Garlic Cloves.
Garlic ClovesFound by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots on the Surface near the City of Ephyra.
DriftwoodGathered by hand in the Rift of Thessaly.
Mandrake RootCultivated in the Crossroads using Mandrake Seeds.
Mandrake SeedsFound by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots near the Rift of Thessaly.
ThalamusUncommonly found in the depths of Chaos. Cultivated in the Crossroads using Origin Seeds.
Origin SeedsFound by using the Silver Spade on Digging Spots in Chaos.
Golden AppleReward for defeating the Guardian of the Rift of Thessaly.

All Indulgences in Hades 2

Indulgences are special items that you can get in the game. These items will let you strengthen your relationships, and access Charon’s Delivery service. Here are all the indulgences in the game you can get.

IndulgenceHow to Obtain
NectarUncommon reward for clearing challenging encounters in Erebus and beyond. Obtainable through trade with the Wretched Broker.
Bath SaltsAcquirable via trade with the Wretched Broker while stocks last. Rarely found using the Silver Spade at special Digging Spots scattered across different regions.
AmbrosiaObtainable through trade with the Wretched Broker before it runs out!
Witch’s DelightCrafted in your Cauldron using the alchemy recipe for Beast-Loved Morsel.
Obol PointsEarned for every 1,000 Gold Crowns you spend.

That covers all the items and materials in Hades 2. You might also want to take a look at our other guides on the game, like the Hades 2 roadmap, how to defeat Eris, and all weapons in the game.

