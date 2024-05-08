Hades 2 has lots of Greeneries to dig up and other Reagents to Mine. However, one of the rarest Greenery spawns is Wheat, and you might be confused about where to find it. While Wheat isn’t anywhere out of the ordinary, its spawns are relatively rare. So, let’s go over how to get Wheat in Hades 2.

Wheat Location in Hades 2

You can find Wheat in the Fields of Mourning, which is the third area on your run down to Chronos. First, you must go through Erebus and Oceanus, and then you can enter the Fields of Mourning.

However, even if you know where to find Wheat, it’s still one of the rarer spawns in Hades 2. From our experience, Wheat rarely spawns in the large, sprawling encounter rooms. Instead, you are more likely to find Digging Spots in the helping hand Echo’s room, Charon’s Shop, and the Guardian’s arena at the end. Be sure to check these areas thoroughly!

How to Collect Wheat

Just finding a Digging Spot isn’t enough, because you also need a Silver Spade to actually dig up the Wheat. Each Digging Spot will give you one Wheat Seed. If you’ve upgraded your Silver Spade, then you can get multiple Wheat Seeds.

Once you have your Wheat Seeds, you just need to plant them back at the Crossroads and wait for them to finish growing. Wheat Seeds grow into Wheat after 13 in-game timer ticks. Once it’s grown, you can harvest it for some Wheat.

Wheat is used for incantations related to growth. These incantations include the Verdant Soil Incantations, which add more Soil Plots to the Crossroads.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Wheat Seeds and grow Wheat in Hades 2. For more guides, learn how to get Z-Sand and our list of All Duo Boons.

