There are quite a few things to get done if you are hoping to see everything Hades 2 has to offer. Beyond all the amazing worldbuilding and combat sequences, there is also an extensive list of materials to gather so that the full glory of the game’s crafting system gets to shine. It is always useful to have more things working to your advantage, so for those trying to find out just how to get moss in Hades 2, you are in the right place.

Where to Find Moss in Hades 2

The first thing to know about moss is that it is quite a hard Greenery to find in the world of Hades 2. The Underworld does not have the right conditions for moss to flourish, so players will have to head elsewhere to find this particular plant.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

That will require players to break through to the surface, which is a whole other adventure that sees Melione heading up towards Mount Olympus. After making several runs and progressing deep enough, Hecate will eventually allow you to break the ward blocking the way up with the help of 1x Cinder, 1x Shadow, and 3x Moly. Gather the materials and get ready to bask in the sunshine.

How to Get Moss in Hades 2

Unfortunately, because of Melione’s nature, players will have to be cautious up on the surface. Her health will constantly be depleted, which is where moss comes into play as part of another incantation that will allow her to survive.

In the starting areas in the City of Ephyra, try to speed up your exploration in order to gather as much moss as possible. The bright green of the Greenery makes it quite obvious, so just grab it when you can. You may die a few times during the process, but that’s just part of the journey.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

How to Use Moss in Hades 2

Perhaps the most important incantation that involves the use of moss is the Unraveling a Fateful Bond incantation. Getting that completed means being able to explore the surface without the peril of death.

In addition, players can use it for weapon Aspects and other incantations to further expand their options in Hades 2.

And that’s all you need to know about how to get moss in Hades 2. Do check out our other guides on Arcana Cards, waking Hypnos, and the best Boons in the game.

