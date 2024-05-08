Hades 2 hypnos character sprite sleeping
Screenshot via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How to Wake Hypnos in Hades 2

The god of sleep is...asleep
Image of Tom Hopkins
Tom Hopkins
|
Published: May 8, 2024 11:16 am

Much like in the first game, there’s a lot for you to do between runs in Hades 2. There are characters to talk to, upgrades to unlock, and secrets to figure out. From the moment you step into the crossroads, you’ll try to speak to a sleeping Hypnos. If you’re desperate to speak to him, here’s how to wake Hypnos in Hades 2 and what he has to say.

Getting Hypnos to Talk in Hades 2

If you try and speak to Hypnos, you’ll just hear him snore, giving you nothing of any use. However, give him some gifts and things will be different.

Hades 2 hypnos sleeping in crossroads
Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

If you give him a Nectar as a gift, he will stir and sleepily say a couple of words. It isn’t clear what he means by the words he says, but it shows that there’s some progress in waking him up. Give him another gift after another run and he’ll say something else, which is equally indecipherable.

However, after two gifts, you will lose the ability to give Hypnos gifts, presumably until you progress through the story further. After this, many of the denizens of the Crossroads such as Odysseus and Nemesis will often interact with him. However, he will not wake up.

Speaking to him will get you some dialogue where he doesn’t respond, however, we have found that doing this repeatedly does update his character entry. Perhaps a bit of persistence is what’s needed to wake him up.

Hades 2 hypnos character entry with text
Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

We have currently found no method to wake up Hypnos during the Hades 2 Early Access period. Presumably, you can wake him from his slumber once you defeat Chronos several times and also break his regeneration ability with Z.Sand. However, it might be possible that waking up Hypnos is something the developers are saving for the full release of Hades 2.

While there is no way to wake up Hypnos in Hades 2 so far, you might want to check out the Hades 2 Roadmap to see when we’ll get the next major update. While you’re here, also learn about all the bosses in Hades 2 and all the materials.

Read Article Best Stats to Level Up in Solo Leveling Arise
Sung Jinwoo casting a spell in Solo Leveling: Arise
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Stats to Level Up in Solo Leveling Arise
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 8, 2024
Read Article How to Claim Loot Island Capture Points in Fortnite
How To Claim Loot Island Capture Points in Fortnite - a battle royale in Fortnite with several players battling each other
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Claim Loot Island Capture Points in Fortnite
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 8, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (May 2024)
A Puzzle Piece in Monopoly GO
Category: Guides
Guides
Monopoly GO Free Puzzle Pieces Codes (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 8, 2024
Tom Hopkins
Having been Editor on multiple sites, Tom has a wealth of video game knowledge and is now Managing Editor at Twinfinite. He's an expert on Call of Duty, sports games, PlayStation exclusives, and blockbuster action games. If he's not playing the new release, he'll be grinding on EA FC 24.