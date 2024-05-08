Much like in the first game, there’s a lot for you to do between runs in Hades 2. There are characters to talk to, upgrades to unlock, and secrets to figure out. From the moment you step into the crossroads, you’ll try to speak to a sleeping Hypnos. If you’re desperate to speak to him, here’s how to wake Hypnos in Hades 2 and what he has to say.

Getting Hypnos to Talk in Hades 2

If you try and speak to Hypnos, you’ll just hear him snore, giving you nothing of any use. However, give him some gifts and things will be different.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

If you give him a Nectar as a gift, he will stir and sleepily say a couple of words. It isn’t clear what he means by the words he says, but it shows that there’s some progress in waking him up. Give him another gift after another run and he’ll say something else, which is equally indecipherable.

However, after two gifts, you will lose the ability to give Hypnos gifts, presumably until you progress through the story further. After this, many of the denizens of the Crossroads such as Odysseus and Nemesis will often interact with him. However, he will not wake up.

Speaking to him will get you some dialogue where he doesn’t respond, however, we have found that doing this repeatedly does update his character entry. Perhaps a bit of persistence is what’s needed to wake him up.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

We have currently found no method to wake up Hypnos during the Hades 2 Early Access period. Presumably, you can wake him from his slumber once you defeat Chronos several times and also break his regeneration ability with Z.Sand. However, it might be possible that waking up Hypnos is something the developers are saving for the full release of Hades 2.

While there is no way to wake up Hypnos in Hades 2 so far, you might want to check out the Hades 2 Roadmap to see when we’ll get the next major update. While you’re here, also learn about all the bosses in Hades 2 and all the materials.

