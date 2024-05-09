Hades 2 has an abundance of mythological items for Melinoe to collect during her travels through the Underworld. One particularly important item is Nectar, which helps Melinoe strengthen her relationships with other characters. If you’re wondering where to find it, here’s our handy guide for how to get Nectar in Hades 2.

Where to Find Nectar in Hades 2

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Nectar is a somewhat rare item in Hades 2 that can still be obtained in a few different ways. The earliest (and best) way is by unlocking the Wretched Broker at the Crossroads Cauldron. This is done with the ‘Summoning of Mercantile Fortune’ Incantation, which is one of the very first ones you can concoct in the game.

Once you have it, the Wretched Broker will set up shop just southwest of the Crossroads Cauldron. His chosen currency is Bones, so you’ll need to have some on hand to buy anything from him. However, among his inventory, you should find a bottle of Nectar. Just remember that while he’ll always have it, the Wretched Broker only carries one bottle per nightly reset.

Another way to get Nectar is simply by completing stages through Erebus and so on. If you get lucky, a gate with a Nectar symbol will spawn, enabling it as a reward for completing the next stage.

Finally, a third way to get Nectar is by visiting Charon’s Shop. While it’s not guaranteed, he can have a bottle for sale sometimes. Remember that purchases from Charon require Golden Crowns.

How to Use Nectar in Hades 2

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Nectar is a unique item in Hades 2, as it serves one primary purpose – gifting. If you have at least one bottle in your inventory, you can seek out one of the many characters you meet throughout the game and offer it to them as a gift. This will raise their affinity meter with Melinoe, and each subsequent bottle will increase it further.

You can do this with almost any character at Crossroads (e.g. – Odysseus, Nemesis, Hecate, Dora). It’s especially important for Hypnos as it helps him eventually awaken from his slumber. Otherwise, Nectar can also be given to any of the Olympians you meet in your travels (e.g. – Apollo, Aphrodite, Hestia, Demeter), as well as vendors like Charon.

Even better, whenever you give Nectar as a gift, the recipient will give Melinoe a Keepsake in return, which she can equip and level up for valuable buffs.

That concludes our guide for how to get Nectar in Hades 2.

