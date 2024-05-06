What All Symbols Mean in Hades 2

Hades 2’s rogue-like progression system requires you to choose the next chamber you’ll be tackling. Each chamber offers a unique reward or encounter. If you want to optimise your build and focus on getting the resources you need, it’s important to understand what all the symbols mean in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

All Chamber Symbols in Hades 2

Bones

Bones have a purple symbol, and they’re the currency used by the Ghost Peddler back in the Crossroads to purchase items like Ashes, Psyche, Nectar, Bath Salts, Ambrosia, and Moondust.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Ashes

Ashes are these white cloth symbols that are used to unlock Arcana cards at the Altar, and they’re also used for certain incantations, such as crafting Shadow Extract to unlock the surface.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Psyche

Psyche has a green splashy liquid symbol, and it is used to increase your Grasp slots to equip more Arcana cards, it’s also used in the Shadow Extract recipe.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Boons

Boons are the symbols of the Gods of Olympus and the various blessings they can provide you with. Here are all the Boon symbols:

Lightning Bolt – Zeus

Bright Pink Heart – Aphrodite

Blue Trident – Poseidon

Frozen Feather – Demeter

Sun – Apollo

Golden Wing – Hermes

Flame – Hestia

Yellow Tongs – Hephaestus

Crescent Moon – Selene

Blue Shield – Hera

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Pom of Power

The Red Pom of Power symbol means your next reward will let you upgrade one of your boons out of a random selection of three.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Increase Health

The Blue Heart with a Red Plus symbol means you can increase your max health by 25 from the next room.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Mana Pot

The Blue Pot with the witch circle symbol means you can increase your mana from the next room.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Coins

Defeating all the foes in the next room rewards you with 100 Coins.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Charon’s Shop

The next room will contain Charon’s Shop, where he will sell three different items, usually a boon, HP/Mana upgrade, and a Boon upgrade.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Daedalus Hammer

The next room will contain a Daedalus Hammer, which will let you refine your weapon to unlock a special ability.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Selene’s Hexes

You can unlock the Hex ability and upgrade it further through more of Serene’s blessings.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Helping Hands

You will encounter a helper in the next room who will let you choose between three helpful blessings. Each biome has a different Helper.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Boss Room

The skull symbol under any regular symbol means you’re about to face a minor boss in that area. Each area has two different minor bosses.

Guardian Room

The Guardian is the final boss of each biome and usually the most difficult challenge you will face. Each area has a fixed Guardian. The Guardian room has a Red Devil symbol under the Boss Reward.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Double Boons

Double Boons require you to choose between two different Boons. Regardless of your choice, one God will become angry and attack you alongside a wave of enemies. These are dangerous rooms but provide twice the rewards.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Chaos

Chaos Portals allow you to go into Chaos’s realm, where you can choose between three abilities that will give you a short-term debuff for a long-term benefit.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Next Area

This symbol shows up immediately after Guardian fights and signifies that you are about to head into the next area.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Those are all the symbols that you will encounter in Hades 2 and what they mean. Now that you know what each symbol means, you’re ready to take on all the bosses and collect all the weapons.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more