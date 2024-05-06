What All Symbols Mean in Hades 2

Hades 2’s rogue-like progression system requires you to choose the next chamber you’ll be tackling. Each chamber offers a unique reward or encounter. If you want to optimise your build and focus on getting the resources you need, it’s important to understand what all the symbols mean in Hades 2.
All Chamber Symbols in Hades 2
Bones
Bones have a purple symbol, and they’re the currency used by the Ghost Peddler back in the Crossroads to purchase items like Ashes, Psyche, Nectar, Bath Salts, Ambrosia, and Moondust.
Ashes
Ashes are these white cloth symbols that are used to unlock Arcana cards at the Altar, and they’re also used for certain incantations, such as crafting Shadow Extract to unlock the surface.
Psyche
Psyche has a green splashy liquid symbol, and it is used to increase your Grasp slots to equip more Arcana cards, it’s also used in the Shadow Extract recipe.
Boons
Boons are the symbols of the Gods of Olympus and the various blessings they can provide you with. Here are all the Boon symbols:
- Lightning Bolt – Zeus
- Bright Pink Heart – Aphrodite
- Blue Trident – Poseidon
- Frozen Feather – Demeter
- Sun – Apollo
- Golden Wing – Hermes
- Flame – Hestia
- Yellow Tongs – Hephaestus
- Crescent Moon – Selene
- Blue Shield – Hera
Pom of Power
The Red Pom of Power symbol means your next reward will let you upgrade one of your boons out of a random selection of three.
Increase Health
The Blue Heart with a Red Plus symbol means you can increase your max health by 25 from the next room.
Mana Pot
The Blue Pot with the witch circle symbol means you can increase your mana from the next room.
Coins
Defeating all the foes in the next room rewards you with 100 Coins.
Charon’s Shop
The next room will contain Charon’s Shop, where he will sell three different items, usually a boon, HP/Mana upgrade, and a Boon upgrade.
Daedalus Hammer
The next room will contain a Daedalus Hammer, which will let you refine your weapon to unlock a special ability.
Selene’s Hexes
You can unlock the Hex ability and upgrade it further through more of Serene’s blessings.
Helping Hands
You will encounter a helper in the next room who will let you choose between three helpful blessings. Each biome has a different Helper.
Boss Room
The skull symbol under any regular symbol means you’re about to face a minor boss in that area. Each area has two different minor bosses.
Guardian Room
The Guardian is the final boss of each biome and usually the most difficult challenge you will face. Each area has a fixed Guardian. The Guardian room has a Red Devil symbol under the Boss Reward.
Double Boons
Double Boons require you to choose between two different Boons. Regardless of your choice, one God will become angry and attack you alongside a wave of enemies. These are dangerous rooms but provide twice the rewards.
Chaos
Chaos Portals allow you to go into Chaos’s realm, where you can choose between three abilities that will give you a short-term debuff for a long-term benefit.
Next Area
This symbol shows up immediately after Guardian fights and signifies that you are about to head into the next area.
Those are all the symbols that you will encounter in Hades 2 and what they mean. Now that you know what each symbol means, you’re ready to take on all the bosses and collect all the weapons.