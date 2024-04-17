How to Sign Up For Hades II Technical Test Announced
Category:
Guides

How to Sign Up For Hades 2 Technical Test

Jump ahead of the pack and experience the roguelite early.
Image of Jake Su
Jake Su
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 05:04 am

We have known for quite some time now that Supergiant Games is hard at work developing the highly anticipated Hades 2. With a slated Early Access release window of Q2 in 2024, it won’t be too long till players actually get their hands on the game. However, for those who are even more impatient, the studio is lining up a technical test for Hades 2 in the near future, and this is how you can join in the fun.

Recommended Videos

How to Join Hades 2 Technical Test

As shared by the team on X/Twitter, players will need to head over to the Hades 2 Steam Page, and click on the button to Request Access. This will add them to an undoubtedly growing list of eager fans who may get selected to join in the test.

The Technical Test will have “much less content than what’s in store for the Early Access launch, and may be available only to a relatively small subset of players who express interest in participating.” It is slated to last for “longer than a week, shorter than a month.”

Hades II Technical Test Steam

Players jumping in will get to experience the first major area of the game, as well as “other early-game characters, systems, and content.” For those that keep coming back for more, the game will even nudge you to stop playing and wait for the real deal in the future.

There is also the possibility that more players will be invited to try out this slice of the game as Supergiant Games monitors the progress, so be sure to indicate your interest regardless.

Hades 2 Technical Test System Requirements

Here are the minimum system requirements players should meet to enjoy whatever the Technical Test has to offer:

  • OS: Windows 10 64-bit (or Steam Deck)
  • Processor: Dual Core 2.4 Ghz
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Graphics: 2GB VRAM / DirectX 12+ support

Hades 2 is slated to enter Early Access in Q2 2024 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Coin Master Free Spins and Coins
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Slobodan Brkljač Slobodan Brkljač Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
RNG Anime Rarities cover art on the Roblox store
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
fallout 76 teddy bear feature
Category: Guides
Guides
All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Coin Master Free Spins and Coins
Category: Guides
Guides
Best Working Coin Master Free Spins Links (April 2024)
Slobodan Brkljač Slobodan Brkljač Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
RNG Anime Rarities cover art on the Roblox store
Category: Roblox
Roblox
Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Anime Rarities Codes (April 2024)
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković Apr 17, 2024
Read Article All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
fallout 76 teddy bear feature
Category: Guides
Guides
All Teddy Bear Locations in Fallout 76
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Apr 17, 2024
Author
Jake Su
Jake is a full-time trophy hunter and achievement gatherer on consoles, and a part-time Steam Sale victim. He has a thing for Batman and awesome statues, and running out of space for both. Send help. Jake was a freelance writer for Twinfinite between 2021 to 2023 and specialized in writing detailed guides on every new release he could get his hands on.