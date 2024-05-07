The start of your journey in Hades 2
Image Source: Supergiant Games
Hades 2 Roadmap

But there's already so much content!
Published: May 7, 2024 10:21 am

Hades 2 just released into early access and is already a hit with near-perfect scores across the game industry. However, Supergiant Games is just getting started and has already promised more content and polish before Hades 2 hits its 1.0 release in 2025. Check out the full Hades 2 roadmap below!

Hades 2 Roadmap – Future Content & DLC

Hades 2 is the sequel to the original beloved rogue-lite that had you trying to escape hell as Zagreus. What’s crazy to consider is that according to the Steam early access page, Hades 2 already has more content than Hades 1 did at full launch. 10 hours in and that’s something that I can feel in the game’s environments, encounters, bosses, and systems that I’ve already uncovered.

Luckily for us, Supergiant has laid out a loose Hades 2 early access roadmap to whet our appetites as we enjoy what’s already there. This information can be found below:

Battling ghost pirates in Hades 2
Image Source: Supergiant Games

First Major Update

The first major update to Hades 2 will arrive “some months following” the game’s early access launch. Here’s what to expect in it:

  • All-New Region to Explore: A completely new area to explore, filled with more characters, foes, and other surprises. Most likely to land later this year.
  • Crossroads Update: A system that lets you unlock various cosmetic embellishments to make the Crossroads feel more like home.
  • New Main Weapon: One final main weapon, along with new Weapon Aspects.

Future Updates

Hades 2 is expected to remain in early access until at least the end of 2024, without a fixed 1.0 release date yet. During this period there will be constant refinements and additions, though there aren’t specifics yet. That’s alongside new music, visual artwork, and story pieces to check out.

It is very difficult to say that any part of Hades 2 is rough around the edges, but some aspects of polish and design do stand out. Things like missing character portraits, backgrounds, icons, weapons, boss fights, and gods, but honestly, those temporary omissions don’t take away from the experience. Once Hades 2 is completed, it could be one of the biggest rogue-lites in the genre. 2024 is a good year to be a gamer.

