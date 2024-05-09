Melinoe finds a gate with a Cinder reward in Hades 2
How to Get Cinder in Hades 2

Amp up the burn of your flame weapons with this!
Half of the battle for Melinoe in Hades 2 is gathering important items during her travels through the Underworld. One very important item is Cinder. It contributes not only to weapon crafting, but also aids in Melinoe’s aspect progression. If you’re wondering where to find it, here is how to get Cinder in Hades 2.

Where to Find Cinder in Hades 2

Melinoe confronts Headmistress Hecate in Hades 2
Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Cinder is a rare material in Hades 2 that plays a crucial role in Melinoe’s progression. The main reason it’s rare is because it can only be acquired one way – by defeating Headmistress Hecate.

A Guardian boss occupies each area in the game, and it just so happens that Hecate, Melinoe’s mentor, is the Guardian of Erebus. To leave the area and progress onward, Melinoe must defeat Hecate in battle, and the reward for doing so is a piece of Cinder.

Since you have to beat Hecate each night you pass through Erebus, it also provides an opportunity to farm as many Cinders as you need.

How to Use Cinder in Hades 2

Melinoe wields the Umbral Flames weapon in Hades 2
Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Cinder has a couple of specific uses in Hades 2, so collecting at least a handful of them is important. First, Cinder is used to craft the Umbral Flames weapon at Crossroads. It harnesses fire projectiles that grow stronger the longer the cast is held, while the special attack unleashes flame orbs that circle defensively around Melinoe. A total of 3x Cinder and 3x Silver is needed to make this weapon.

Cinder is also used to upgrade the Aspect of Melinoë of the Umbral Flames, which helps increase the duration of the Omega Special. Several Cinders are needed for this, as the Aspect of Melinoe has four ranks to unlock.

That concludes our guide for how to get Cinder in Hades 2. For more on the game, check out how to get Driftwood, Garlic, and Duo Boons.

