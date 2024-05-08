Hades 2 has over 100 different boons, each of which offer new ways to customize your character to fit your playstyle, whether you’re looking for agility or pure power. Here are our picks for the best boons in Hades 2, so you know exactly how to plan your next run.

Best Hades 2 Boons

Attack Boons

Attack boons are based on boosting your basic damage output, or adding additional effects to your attacks. Zeus, Hephaestus, and Aphrodite have some of the best Attack boons in the game. Here are our favorites.

Heaven Strike – This boon from Zeus will inflict the Blitz status effect on your enemies after a successful attack, bombarding them with lightning bolts if they take 120 damage within three seconds.

– This boon from Zeus will inflict the Blitz status effect on your enemies after a successful attack, bombarding them with lightning bolts if they take 120 damage within three seconds. Flutter Strike – Don’t let the name fool you. This boon from Aphrodite will boost your close-range damage by 80% at common rarity, and 140% at heroic, drastically increasing your damage output.

– Don’t let the name fool you. This boon from Aphrodite will boost your close-range damage by 80% at common rarity, and 140% at heroic, drastically increasing your damage output. Volcanic Strike – This Hephaestus boon will occasionally create a blast to go alongside your regular attacks, dealing 200 damage to an area. On top of that, the perk’s passive ability will reduce your blast recharge time.

Special Boons

Special boons are focused on your alternative attacks. Demeter, Haephestus, and Hestia offer some of the best Special boons in the game, such as:

Flame Flourish – This Hestia boon will cause your special attacks to inflict the Scorch curse, with those afflicted taking damage over time.

This Hestia boon will cause your special attacks to inflict the Scorch curse, with those afflicted taking damage over time. Ice Flourish – This Demeter boon boosts the damage of your special attacks and inflicts freeze, stopping enemies in their tracks for two seconds.

– This Demeter boon boosts the damage of your special attacks and inflicts freeze, stopping enemies in their tracks for two seconds. Volcanic Flourish – This boon from Hephaestus will occasionally create a blast alongside a special attack, dealing 400 damage in the area.

Image Source: Supergiant Games

Cast Boons

Cast boons are all about boosting your magickal attacks. Zeus, Apollo, Hermes, and Artemis offer some of the best Cast boons in the game, including:

Storm Ring – This boon from Zeus will cause lightning bolts to strike when using an Omega Cast, hitting one enemy at a time. At base, this causes a random enemy to take 30 damage every 0.25 seconds.

This boon from Zeus will cause lightning bolts to strike when using an Omega Cast, hitting one enemy at a time. At base, this causes a random enemy to take 30 damage every 0.25 seconds. Solar Ring – This Apollo boon exchanges damage for AoE. For two seconds after you’ve used an Omega Cast, every enemy in the vicinity will take up to 25 damage every 0.13 seconds.

– This Apollo boon exchanges damage for AoE. For two seconds after you’ve used an Omega Cast, every enemy in the vicinity will take up to 25 damage every 0.13 seconds. Super Nova – Another Apollo boon, Super Nova will make your casts expand until they expire, all the way up to 70% at heroic rarity.

Sprint Boons

Sprinting boons are all about boosting your speed and dashing ability, as well as giving your sprinting extra effects. Poseidon, Apollo, Hestia, and Hermes all have phenomenal boons available, such as:

Nitro Boost – A simple but effective boon from Hermes, Nitro Boost will increase your sprinting speed by 20%, and give you a barrier to protect you from damage.

A simple but effective boon from Hermes, Nitro Boost will increase your sprinting speed by 20%, and give you a barrier to protect you from damage. Soot Sprint – Soot Sprint has two key effects that can turn the tides of battle. First, it will destroy most (but not all) ranged shots in the vicinity. Secondly, it will inflict Scorch on the enemies who fired those shots, causing damage over time.

Soot Sprint has two key effects that can turn the tides of battle. First, it will destroy most (but not all) ranged shots in the vicinity. Secondly, it will inflict Scorch on the enemies who fired those shots, causing damage over time. Breaker Sprint – Poseidon’s Breaker Sprint boon will cause impact damage on any enemies you hit while sprinting and knock them away, at the cost of 5 magick per hit.

Magick Boons

Magick boons are all about boosting your magick recovery, which means you can use magick more often. Poseidon, Demeter, Zeus, and Hestia offer some of the best Magick boons in the game.

Hearth Gain – This Hestia boon will grant you rapid magic restoration, but at a cost of 20% of your maximum life.

This Hestia boon will grant you rapid magic restoration, but at a cost of 20% of your maximum life. Fluid Gain – This Poseidon boon will give a chance to spawn a spirit bubble after any weapon attack. Collecting this bubble will instantly restore 20 magick, giving you easy access to instant recovery.

– This Poseidon boon will give a chance to spawn a spirit bubble after any weapon attack. Collecting this bubble will instantly restore 20 magick, giving you easy access to instant recovery. Tranquil Gain – Demeter’s Tranquil Gain boon will rapidly restore your magick if you stay inactive for at least one second – perfect if you get a moment’s peace to (literally) recharge.

Want more out of Hades 2? Here's the official roadmap for what's coming up. We've also got guides on getting Garlic, Driftwood, and Duo Boons.

