All Boss Rewards in Hades 2 & What They’re Used For

Melinoe encounters a variety of mythological bosses throughout her travels in Hades 2 and earns some special rewards for defeating each of them. Many of these rewards are crucial for unlocking important items and overall progression. If you’re wondering what to expect, here’s our handy guide to all boss rewards in Hades 2 and how to use them.

All Boss Rewards in Hades 2 & How to Use Them

Below we’ve listed the rewards for all major boss fights encountered in Hades 2 so far, along with what those rewards can be used for. Remember that these fights drop the same reward each time, so there is an incentive to farm them.

As the game is currently in Early Access, more boss fights may be added later on, and this list will be updated accordingly. Remember that the latter bosses Cyclops and Eris are only encountered if Melinoe detours from her predestined path up to the surface.

All Boss Rewards

Boss Name Reward Drop(s) What Rewards Are For Hecate 1 x Cinder – Crafting the Umbral Flames weapon

– Upgrading Aspect of Melinoë for Umbral Flames weapon

– Unlocking “Centaur” Arcana Card

– The Consecration of Ashes incantation

– The Permeation of Witching-Wards incantation

– Moonlit Essence from Shadow incantation Scylla and the Sirens 1 x Pearl – Unlocking “The Messenger” Arcana Card

– Abyssal Insight incantation

– Aspect of Momus for the Witch’s Staff

– Aspect of Charon for the Moonstone Axe The Infernal Beast (Cerberus) 1 x Tears – Unlocking “The Queen” Arcana Card

– Attending a Faithful Beast incantation

– Unlocking Aspect of Moros for the Umbral Flames weapon Chronos 1 x Zodiac Sand – Unlocking the “Judgement” Arcana Card

– Dissolution of Time incantation The Cyclops (Polyphemus) 1 x Wool – Unlocking “The Seer” Arcana Card

– Unlocking Aspect of Pan for the Sister Blade weapon

– Attending a Faithful Beast incantation

– Rush of Fresh Air Incantation Eris (Strife Incarnate) 1 x Golden Apple – Unlocking the “Divinity” Arcana Card

– Unlocking Aspect of Eos for the Umbral Flames weapon

That concludes our guide for all boss rewards in Hades 2 and what they’re used for. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which boss was the most rewarding for you to beat.

Be sure to check out all of our guides and news for Hades 2, such as all weapons in the game and their aspects. We’ve also got tips on getting Garlic, Nightshade, and Driftwood.

