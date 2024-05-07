How to Defeat Eris in Hades 2

Hades 2 continues the tradition of fighting people from our own camp all the way out deep into your run and questioning why they even need you; we have to eventually fight Eris. Yes, the very same Eris who lazes about in the Crossroads and throws Rubbish everywhere. She’s nastier than ever in this fight, and you’ll need to be prepared if you want to beat Eris in Hades 2.

Eris Abilities Explained

We’re going to go over all of Eris’ abilities and how you should go about trying to counter these.

Regular Attacks : These are Eris’ normal bullet barrages, which have a bit of a spread, and she’ll rotate in place while firing them. Hide behind her or take cover behind one of the obstacles.

: These are Eris’ normal bullet barrages, which have a bit of a spread, and she’ll rotate in place while firing them. Hide behind her or take cover behind one of the obstacles. Sniper Attack : Eris takes aim and hits you with a very high damage single shot. This ability is hard to dodge, so once again, take cover.

: Eris takes aim and hits you with a very high damage single shot. This ability is hard to dodge, so once again, take cover. Dash Attack : Eris dashes straight at you and leaves AoE waves perpendicular to her dash, similar to the Omega Special on the Argent Skull. Dashing towards her before she takes flight is the best option here. She loves using this move whenever she’s approaching you.

: Eris dashes straight at you and leaves AoE waves perpendicular to her dash, similar to the Omega Special on the Argent Skull. Dashing towards her before she takes flight is the best option here. She loves using this move whenever she’s approaching you. Cluster Bombs : Eris will launch bombs that cover 80% of the field. Just run away to the far side.

: Eris will launch bombs that cover 80% of the field. Just run away to the far side. Aerial Bombardment : Eris enters an invulnerable state where she constantly drops small AoE bombs over your position for a good 10-15 seconds. Just keep Sprinting without overlapping your previous positions until she stops.

: Eris enters an invulnerable state where she constantly drops small AoE bombs over your position for a good 10-15 seconds. Just keep Sprinting without overlapping your previous positions until she stops. Self Buff: When you deal enough damage to her, thrice in the fight, Eris will hit herself with an AoE bomb that raises her Attack by 100%. Safe to say, you DO NOT want to get hit by her after these buffs, as they make her attacks even more lethal.

When you deal enough damage to her, thrice in the fight, Eris will hit herself with an AoE bomb that raises her Attack by 100%. Safe to say, you DO NOT want to get hit by her after these buffs, as they make her attacks even more lethal. Summoning Minions: Eris can summon around 4 to 6 Armored Boozers during the fight, and these guys can be a hassle to deal with. Luckily, you’ve probably dealt with a ton of them on the way here already and should know what to do. Break their armor from afar and stunlock them.

Image Source: Supergiant via Twinfinite

Eris Boss Fight Tips

Besides her moves, here are some tips to keep in mind for this fight.

As the fight goes on, more and more of the arena will be set on fire, making it harder to move.

The two cover platforms on either side of the map are the safest places to be. When you’re behind them Eris will just carelessly approach you.

If you have something like the Sister Blades, the Omega Attack backstab is the perfect way to dodge Eris’ dash attacks and most of her attacks in general. Try dashing behind her while she approaches you.

We suggest taking cover whenever you see the sniper move rather than trying to dodge it as the dodge window is very small.

Rely on the cover platforms when Eris is far away, as this forces her to carelessly approach you. Relying on them while she’s nearby can result in some of her attacks breaking the platforms and leaving you defenseless.

Having good mobility with the sprint from Hermes or Apollo can be a lifesaver against Eris, as you can outrun her bombs and bullets.

Image Source: Supergiant via Twinfinite

With all of these tips and Eris’ moves in mind, you should be able to overcome her eventually. Her boss fight isn’t completely ridiculous as long as you focus on dodging. Defeating her grants you the Golden Apple.

That’s all you need to know about the Eris boss fight and how to beat Eris in Hades 2. For more guides, learn how to get Z-Sand and our list of All Duo Boons.

