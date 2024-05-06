Hades 2 has many unique and mythical resources for you to find and place in the cauldron of mystical incantations. These are items such as the legendary Nectar of the Gods and the mythical Golden Apple. However, at a certain point, you’re tasked with getting Rubbish in Hades 2.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Rubbish in Hades 2

Finding Rubbish is actually quite easy. Unlike most other Reagents, you can find Rubbish without ever leaving the Crossroads. The daughter of Nyx, Eris, can be found littering the environment with her snacks in the Crossroads. Pick this up and clean her mess to get Rubbish quickly.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

If you’ve missed her, she’s located on the left side of the Fated List of Minor Prophecies, and she’ll be standing near the sealed red door. Wait for some time for the in-game timer to pass, and she’ll have littered a bunch all over the place. If you can’t find her, make some more progress in the game, and she’ll move in. For us, we had to progress to the final area of the underworld for her to start appearing in The Crossroads.

You can easily collect some four to five pieces of Rubbish in one go from her. However, cleaning up after her is definitely an annoying chore. Be sure to get some sweet revenge when you go hunting for Golden Apples.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

As for its uses, Rubbish is pretty well… Rubbish. However, it has one major use case for the City of Ephyra. You can use Rubbish to unlock the ‘Summoning a Colony of Bats’ Incantation. This allows you to get a Bird’s Eye view(or is it a Bat’s Eye View?) of the city and plan your route for which gates you want to hit up since you’re limited to a total of six.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know on how to find Rubbish in Hades 2. If you want to return to searching for more dignified and valuable reagents and materials, why not learn how to get your hands on some Bronze and stock up on Iron?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more