How to Get Golden Apple in Hades 2 & What It’s Used For

Trying to get the Hades 2 Golden Apple, but unsure where to look? Supergiant Games’ long-anticipated sequel is full of plenty of special items and mechanics you’ll need to get familiar with, the Golden Apple is one such item.

Here, we’re going to walk you through how to get the Hades 2 Golden Apple, and what to use it for once you finally get your hands on it. If you’re on the hunt for other items and mechanics, be sure to check our guides on how to get Duo Boons and how to wake Hypnos too.

How Do You Get the Golden Apple in Hades 2?

To get the Golden Apple in Hades 2, you’ll need to find and defeat Eris.

First things first: you’ve got to get to Eris. This isn’t too difficult, as you’ll run into her on your path towards Olympus. Eris turns up at the end of the Rift of Thessaly area of the game. You’ll need to pass through a large doorway marked by a Golden Apple symbol.

Once inside you’ll need to defeat Eris of course. It’s a tough boss fight, so make sure to come prepared before entering. Once Eris is beaten, she’ll drop the Golden Apple as loot.

As always for anything in the above ground, Olympus section of Hades 2’s world. You’ll need to unlock the stairway with the Permeation of Witching Wards Incantation and then get the Unravelling a Fateful Bond Incantation so that you can survive for more than just a couple of encounters.

What Is the Golden Apple Used for in Hades 2?

The Golden Apple is a special crafting material, and you’ll be able to use it to craft a variety of concoctions at the Cauldron. Many of these are excellent mid-late game concoctions, such as the Aspect of Eos.

The Aspect of Eos increases the size and strength of your attacks over four seconds, and returns them whenever you sprint, making it a boon for dealing with large crowds or tough single targets. Given its utility, we’d encourage you to use the Apples once you’ve got the necessary ingredients to put together your chosen concoction, rather than hanging onto them.

That covers everything you should need to know about the Hades 2 Golden Apple, including how to get it, and what it’s actually used for. Still got more questions about the game? We’ve got you covered. Whether you’re wondering what Scorch does in Hades 2, curious how to find other materials like Hades 2 Lime or Hades 2 Iron, or just want a list of all Hades 2 bosses in order, check out our dedicated guides.

