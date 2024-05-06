How to Get Wool in Hades 2

One resource that you might end up needing later on in Hades 2 will definitely be Wool. Wool can be confusing to get because you have to go off the regular path to get some. Let’s learn where you need to go to get Wool in Hades 2 and how to defeat the Polyphemus boss fight.

Where to Get Wool in Hades 2

There is only one location in Hades 2 where you can get Wool and that is the City of Ephyra on the surface. This means you first need to unlock both the ward-breaking and surface-breathing incantations required to walk in the surface world. Once you have both of these you need to head to the City of Ephyra.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

In Ephyra, you need to clear six different rooms to disable the pillars guarding the path forward. Once you’ve cleared six rooms, proceed ahead to Charon’s Shop. Now you can see the Wool alongside a Guardian Symbol. Yes, the only way to get Wool in Hades 2 is by defeating The Cyclops Polyphemus, who is the Guardian of Ephyra.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

How to Defeat The Cyclops Polyphemus

Polyphemus is a difficult boss due to his slow but wide and powerful AoE attacks combined with all the additional enemies he summons. We’ll go over all his moves and how you should approach this fight.

Every step and jump that Polyphemus takes will result in a slow circular shockwave ring being generated around him. He can create many of these in succession and they can quickly cover all angles of approach. Luckily, these are quite slow, so back off and dash back in until you see him take another step.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Next, you need to watch out for his jumps, as they will damage you if you’re in their path. He also has a grab attack that deals devastating damage to you if it catches you. However, if it catches another enemy or sheep, Polyphemus can restore a large chunk of his HP. He also has a surprisingly powerful, quick, and wide wave attack that he triggers with a kick animation, be on the lookout for this one.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

What makes the fight truly difficult are the hordes of enemies Polyphemus will summon alongside him. We suggest taking care of these enemies first and then getting back to dealing with Polyphemus. He will shield himself twice during the fight when his HP reaches certain thresholds. The most dangerous enemies he summons are the Armored Lubbers, who can quickly engulf the field in flames and cut off your avenues of escape.

The best way to defeat Polyphemus is to employ a hit-and-run strategy, as careless mistakes or greedy attacks will get you punished. Boons like Hephaestus that deal burst damage at short intervals are perfect.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

With persistence, you will be able to defeat this hoarder of sheep and get the Wool. Note that you only get 1 Wool per fight.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s all you need to know on how to defeat Polyphemus and get Wool in Hades 2. For more guides, learn how to get Z-Sand and Golden Apples.

