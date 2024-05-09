The world of Hades 2 is full of mysteries to uncover. As players progress deeper into the roguelike, more systems reveal themselves and become a key part of the adventure. Much of that feeds into the game’s crafting system, too. If you are trying to figure out just how to get poppy in Hades 2, let us help.

Where to Find Poppy Seeds in Hades 2

To get a reliable source of poppy, you will need poppy seeds. This Greenery is not easily found in the game, with players having to make the trek to Tartarus before it is even possible. That’s right, this is an endgame material that sees you making all the way to the realm of Chronos, the big bad for the sequel.

Even then, it is not a guarantee that poppy seeds will be waiting for players in the few Digging Spots that can be found in the area. So, if you miss out on your current visit, get ready for another deep run.

Getting Poppy in Hades 2

Similar to many other Greeneries or Reagents that can be obtained in Hades 2, you will require a specialized tool. In the case of poppy, players will need to be in possession of the Silver Spade in order to dig the ground up.

Remember to pack that tool! Otherwise, you will not be able to harvest the seed. Upgrading the Silver Spade will also allow players to obtain more of the seed when it spawns. With some luck, you should now find yourself the proud owner of several poppy seeds.

Back at the Crossroads, proceed to plant the poppy seeds and wait patiently for the in-game clock to go by. Eventually, the plants will mature. At this stage, they can be harvested for poppy, which will most certainly come in handy when you are trying to craft Incantations that delve into the areas of dreams and slumber.

That’s all there is to know about how to get poppy in Hades 2. For more help with the game, be sure to check out how to get Garlic, Nightshade, and Thalamus.

