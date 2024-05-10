How To Get Witch’s Delights With The Beast Loved Morsel In Hades 2: Player entering a forest valley.
Image by Supergiant Studios via Twinfinite
Category:
Guides

How To Get Witch’s Delight in Hades 2

Wondering how to get Hades 2 Witch's Delight and unlock the Beast Loved Morsels incantation? We'll answer both questions here.
Image of Finlay Cattanach
Finlay Cattanach
|
Published: May 10, 2024 09:50 am

Unsure how to get Hades 2 Witch’s Delight? Supergiant Games’ sequel has plenty of new mechanics, items, and consumables to help make your trek toward Olympus easier. Witch’s Delight is arguably one of the most important. But how do you actually get Hades 2 Witch’s Delight? What exactly is it used for? And can you get an unlimited supply? That’s what we’ll answer here.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Witch’s Delight in Hades 2

To get Witch’s Delight, you’ll need to unlock the Beast-Loved Morsel Incantation at the Cauldron. This incantation will allow you to make two Witch’s Delights for 1 Star Dust and 2 Lotus. This also means that you can effectively make as many Witch’s Delights as you want so long as you have enough of these two materials.

This isn’t counting the first Witch’s Delight you’ll unlock, however. Your initial sample is part of the quest steps necessary to get the best familiars in Hades 2. We’ve covered that in more detail in that guide.

How To Get Witch’s Delights With The Beast Loved Morsel In Hades 2: Frinos the frog
Image Source: Supergiant Games

How to Use Witch’s Delight in Hades 2

Witch’s Delights are used for taming certain animals to make them your familiars. Simply feed one to a potential familiar like Frinos or Toula, and they’ll become a loyal companion, able to offer a number of combat and utility benefits on your journey.

Delights are also used for upgrading familiars. Again, you just need to feed one to an already tamed familiar to do this. Doing so opens up the ‘Familiar Bonds’ menu, allowing you to pick from one of three upgrades to a familiar’s abilities.

How To Get Witch’s Delights With The Beast Loved Morsel In Hades 2: The Beast-Loved Morsel incantation at the Cauldron
Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

How to Get Beast Loved Morsel Incantation

To get the Beast Loved Morsel Incantation, you just need to unlock your first familiar by giving them your first Witch’s Delight. After doing this, the incantation should unlock automatically in your Alchemy tab at the Cauldron.

Once unlocked, you’ll be able to use it as frequently as you like to create new Witch’s Delight. As we leave early access and the game expands in scope, you’ll hopefully find no end of potential familiars to pick from, so it’s probably worth making sure you’ve got at least a couple of these treats on you at all times.

That covers everything you should need to know about Hades 2 Witch’s Delights. If you’re still not done collecting, why not check out our guides on how to get Ashes or how to get Cinder next? If you’re on the hunt for other rare resources too, read up on how to get Golden Apples or how to get Mandrake seeds.

