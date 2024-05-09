Ashes are one of the resources you must gather to increase Melinoe’s power in Hades 2. If you want to farm more of this material, you can check out this handy guide for some tips. This is how to get Ashes fast in Hades 2.

Hades 2 Farming Ashes Guide

The best way to farm Ashes in Hades 2 is by starting a run that focuses on getting this material. First of all, you should equip a weapon with Grave Thirst buff. A red aura will surround the gear with this effect, and when you bring this equipment, you can obtain two Bones after every chamber.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Bones are another valuable resource, and you can spend it on the Wretched Broker to purchase Ashes. Note that this is not the best way to get this material since you must pay 15 Bones to get one Ashes. If this merchant hasn’t appeared in your base yet, then you must perform the Mercantile Fortune incantation at the cauldron.

Before you head out, I recommend equipping Poseidon’s Keepsake, Vivid Sea. Your goal is to get the Ocean’s Bounty Boons, which doubles any Minor Finds that you obtain during that run. If you don’t have this equipment, you should offer a Nectar to the god the next time he appears.

Image Source: Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Another viable way to get Ashes cheaply in Hades 2 is from the Well of Charon chamber. Unlike the Wretched Broker shop, you can get a handful of Ashes for some Gold. Unfortunately, the items you can purchase from Charon are randomized every run, so this method is not very reliable.

Lastly, you can order a batch of Ashes from the boatman once you unlock Charon’s Chest at the Crossroad. To buy items from this shop, you must use Loyalty Cards, which you will obtain whenever you purchase goods from the Well of Charon.

That’s the end of our guide on how to get Ashes fast in Hades 2. For more related content, you can check out our ranking of the best Boons in the game. We’ve also got tips on getting Duo Boons and Driftwood.

