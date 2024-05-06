How to Get Mandrake in Hades 2 & What it’s Used For

Wondering how to get Hades 2 Mandrake Seeds? There’s a pretty wide catalogue of different crafting materials in Supergiant Games’ long-awaited sequel. As such, it’s’ not always easy to keep track of them all.

Here then, we’re going to cover Hades 2 Mandrake Roots, how to get them, and what you might want to actually use them for. If you’re still hunting down other materials too, like Hades 2 Marble or Hades 2 Golden Apples, we’ve got you covered.

How Do You Get Mandrake Seeds in Hades 2?

You can find Mandrake by digging up the ground around the Rift of Thessaly using a shovel. A fairly common method for collecting seed-type materials.

Specifically, you’ll want to grab the Silver Shovel. Once you enter the Rift of Thessaly, you can then use this tool to interact with Digging Spots scattered across the map. You get one Mandrake Seeds per Digging Spot. You can get more than one from a Digging Spot if you upgrade your Silver Shovel.

Image by Supergiant Games via Twinfinite

Once you have the Mandrake Seeds, you need to plant them at the soil plots back in the Crossroads. After 17 in-game timer hours, they will grow into Mandrake Roots, which can be harvested for use in various recipes.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

What are Mandrake Roots in Hades 2 Used For?

Mandrake Seeds are a crafting material in Hades 2. You’ll begin finding them as you enter the mid-game, and they can be used in a wide variety of concoctions at the Cauldron, as well as to upgrade the Silver Spade to Rank II.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about Hades 2 Mandrake, how to get it, and where to use it. Still on the hunt for even more materials? We’ve got you covered with even more guides. Whether it’s Duo Boons, Thalamus, or Driftwood, we can help you out.

