How to Get Marble in Hades 2

Marble is one of the harder to collect resources in Hades 2 and you’ll need it for some of the more major upgrades and unlocks later in the game. Today we’ll go over the Marble resource you’re going to eventually need and how to find the Marble in Hades 2.

Marble Location in Hades 2

To collect Marble, you need to reach all the way down to the depths of Tartarus. Tartarus is the fourth biome on the run down to the underworld leading up to the final boss. First you must clear Erebus, then you must go through Oceanus, and finally you have to defeat the Infernal Beast at the end of the Fields of Mourning. From here on you drop down into Tartarus.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

You can find Marble in Tartarus.

How to Collect Marble

Once you’re down in Tartarus, you need to be on the lookout for Marble Statues of Chronos. Yes he has decorated the place with gaudy statues depicting his likeness. You need to carry the Crescent Pick with you and use it to collect Marble from these statues.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Each Statue will give you up to three Marble and even more if you have upgraded your Crescent Pick or have some other buffs. Marble Statues can spawn in any of the rooms down in Tartarus, so stay on the lookout whenever you enter or clear out a new room.

Marble is used to upgrade tools such as the Tablet of Peace, Greater Blessings of Gaia, and in certain late-game incantations that involve control and stability.

That’s all you need to know on how to find and collect Marble in Hades 2. If you’re this far in the game be sure to learn how to collect the Golden Apple and Iron as well. You might also want to check out all the Duo Boons and how to get Wheat.

