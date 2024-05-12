One of the many fun challenges in Little Kitty, Big City, is the Find Chameleon challenge. This eight-part task is set by Chameleon and takes you all over the map. If you are having trouble finding your colorful friend then we are here to help. Read on to know how to find the Chameleon in Little Kitty, Big City.

Where to Find Chameleon in Little Kitty, Big City

Chameleon can’t believe that his camouflage skills are not working on your sharp-eyed kitty and wants to test out different techniques. This is one of the longer challenges in Little Kitty, Big City and take you on a journey all around the map. Chameleon gives you poetic clues to help you discover every location but they can be a little cryptic! We have marked each of his locations in order on the map below followed by full details of how to get to him.

Chameleon Location 1

You first meet your new friend at the large Zen Garden to the very north of the map. Chameleon is resting up on the wall in the sunshine. To get to him you will need to jump up on the crates and walk carefully along the wall, knocking off plant pots as you go. Chat with Chameleon and he will give you the challenge of finding him somewhere else in the city. He is nice enough to give you a clue to where he will be next:

There is a place where hard hats shine, Where Concrete pours and diggers whine. I’ll be camouflaged nearby. Invisible to your weird eye.

Chameleon has chosen to hide at the construction site next!

Cameleon Location 2

Chameleon is hiding out somewhere near the construction site to the north of the map. This area is just around the corner from where you first meet him so just run around to the site and crawl through the gap under the fence. Go through the site and out of the gate, and then make your way to the portable toilet around the back. There is a dog nearby so you might need to distract him with a bone first. Chameleon is inside, trying to hide on the wall, and will give you the next clue:

A metal friend with arms spread wide, Provides a place to climb and slide. But you won’t know I’m there at all, Because I’ll be invisible!

Chameleon is now hiding at the children’s play park!

Chameleon Location 3

Chameleon has made his way to the children’s park towards the center of the map. He has found himself a sneaky spot up inside the slide and cannot believe you have discovered him again! It is easy enough to climb the slide so this is a pretty simple location to search. Yet again he tells you a poem to give a clue to his next location:

A sealed glass case containing snacks, Can stop a human in their tracks. What’s better than just one machine? A group of six to choose between.

It looks like the next location is a group of six vending machines, but can you remember where they are?

Chameleon Location 4

The next location for Chameleon is right outside the park so it doesn’t take long to find him! Turn right out of the park to see six vending machines lining the street. Chameleon is perched right on top of the sixt machine. You can reach him leaping onto crates and then making your way along the vending machines. He gives you another poetic clue and sends you on your way once more.

Lizards used to rule the Earth, And will again – just mark my words! But, until then, there’s World of Gecku, A store where I will now expect you!

This is a huge clue and points you in the direction of a fun toy store to the south of the map.

Chameleon Location 5

World of Gecku is a toy store located to the south of the map. Inside you will find another quest, this one involving a brave little yellow bird, and Chameleon hiding up on a high shelf. To get to him you will need to climb on shelves to your right as you enter the store. Work your way to the left on a shelf full of large Gecku toys to find Chameleon disguised in bright orange. Before you leave make sure you collect every Shinie you find on the shelves. Chameleon’s poem will point you in the direction of your next location:

So far I’ve bee too merciful, So let’s go somewhere way more vertical! I’ll be near a rooftop garden Past the water-wielding warden!

If you have already explored the roof gardens you may know where Chameleon is disappearing to next!

Chameleon Location 6

This roof garden is found near area just before you get to the river. You can get to the rooftop garden by going past the kid’s park and the six vending machines, and past a dog. Some crates and another vending machine can be seen on the building to the right. Climb those and clamber up the vines to get to the roof. Make you way up the boxes and along the planks to the next roof. Here you will find a woman watering her garden. Go around to the right and up over the chainlink fence to find Chameleon sat by the tap. If you haven’t found the fish here you can turn the hose tap off and go around into the kitchen before you leave. Chameleon gives another clue to find him in another high up place:

The rooftop was a bad idea An alleyway will bring me cheer. Just look out for the big red bullseye And something, something, something… BYEEE!

Something tells me Chameleon is running out of ideas for his poems…

Chameleon Location 7

This next location is in the southwest corner of the map. Chameleon is in the alley but is hiding up near the air ducts so you need to climb up and find him. Use the red truck outside the alley to clamber up along the ducts and over the fenced-off area in the alley. Jump up onto the air vents and along the pipes to find Chameleon sat on the wall nearby. It takes a couple of tries ad these jumps are a bit awkward but you should get there in the end! Chameleon gives you another clue to help you almost complete this challenge:

You’ll come down to the riverfront, Where, magic-cloaked, I’ll watch you hunt. To find me is your dearest wish… Just don’t get side-tracked by the fish!

So the next location is by the riverside… But how easy will it be to find Chameleon?

Chameleon Location 8

This is a relatively easy one to complete, especially if you have been to the river to get your fish already. Chameleon is not right by the river but can be found up on a sign on the path nearby. He only has one more place to try so follow his clue to discover the final hiding place:

Beside the small convenience store Protected by a well locked door You’ll find a room where humans rest. And that’s where I’ll conclude my test!

Chameleon has at last given his final clue! A room where humans rest… A restroom perhaps?

Chameleon Location 9

The final location for Chameleon is inside the restroom to the east of the map, near where you started out. You can access this room through a window but first you must find a bone and give it to the dog. Since the dog is distracted you can jump up on the boxes and get in through the window. Chameleon is on the mirror waiting for you! Your prize for completing this challenge is a stylish top hat.

Now you have found Chameleon, why not try and find every hat in Little Kitty, Big City? Or try the duckling challenge instead!

