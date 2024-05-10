In Little Kitty, Big City it’s good to speak to everyone you meet, from raccoons to ducks and everyone in between. Each new character has a special mission or task for you to complete and they give you something in return. In this challenge, you can get a free duck hat and a map to help you find things. Help daddy duck get his babies back by finding all duckling locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

Where to Find Ducklings in Little Kitty, Big City

After you find shinies for Crow you get to climb the short vines by the fence nearby. Behind this fence is Duck. Unfortunately, Duck has lost his ducklings and it is up to you to find them all. To help you out the father duck gives you a map. This will not only show you the places to find the ducklings, but also the locations of those all-important fish!

There are four ducklings to seek out across the map. Some of these baby ducks are harder to find than others! To prepare, make sure you have found at least two fish so you can climb a few more vines and reach areas you may not already be able to find. The four ducklings can be found in these places:

The Arcade

The Grocery Store

Up on a roof

The Laundromat

The Arcade

We all know how hard it is to leave an arcade when you’re having so much fun! This little duckling is playing video games and doesn’t want to leave.

Luckily, this arcade is a bit run down and has leaking pipes along the walls. You can use this to your advantage. You will have to stop the machine from working by jumping up onto the pipes and making your way to the red switch. Pull it to turn the water on, which will in turn spray the electrics and turn off the machines. The duckling will then have no choice but to follow you out.

The Grocery Store

The duckling in the grocery store is happily playing in a puddle of water. To get him out you will need to pull the large fan from the corner of the store to blow the duckling free. Don’t forget to grab the fish from the freezer while you are there to boost your stamina and help you climb further later on.

You can also find the nap space on the printer by the window. Once the duckling is blown away from the pool of water he will follow you out.

The Laundromat

To get the duckling from the Laundromat you will need to first have found and eaten at least two fish. This way you have enough energy and stamina to climb the vines in the alley to the right of the laundromat and get inside the window.

Once inside you speak to the duckling inside the drier. He won’t come out until the ‘ride’ is over, so you will have to trick him into thinking it has ended. To do this, just walk around to the big red power button and run fast (zoomies!) straight at it to turn it off. Once freed, the duckling will follow you out.

The Roof

This is the trickiest to get because you have to climb up to the roof to find the duckling. Visit the alley between the laundromat and the small grocery store run by the old lady. To get to the alley, you need to walk through the open-front store and through the back. There are no vines to climb, just vents and pipes to clamber on. Watch where you are jumping and go carefully or you may have to start over.

Once you reach the roof you will see a duckling floating above a fan. He is having a great time ‘flying’ but can’t find a way down. Help him out by stopping the air blowing him about. You need to find a blue box with handles to pull over and block the fan. The duckling will float down and join you.

With all the ducklings following you can go back to father duck and return his babies. He will reward you with a cute duck hat! You also get to keep the map to use any time you like.

