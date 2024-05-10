Ready to meow all the way home? The release of the cute little cat game Little Kitty, Big City has many players very curious to find out the story and experience the gameplay of this wholesome exploration game. But what if you don’t have a PC to play it on? You might be curious to find out, is Little Kitty, Big City coming to PS4? Let’s look at what we know so far.

Is Little Kitty, Big City on PS4?

At the time of writing, Little Kitty, Big City has not been confirmed to be coming to PS4, or on PS5 for that matter. After the initial release on May 9, the developers, Double Dagger Studio, have not confirmed a possible release on the previous generation Sony PlayStation console. But of course, this does not mean that the game won’t be coming to PlayStation 4. For once, we can definitely say that it is not a matter of performance. The PS4 should be able to run the game with no problems whatsoever.

So, we are guessing that depending on the success of the game and the sales, we might definitely see a possible PS4 release of Little Kitty, Big City in the future. But, just not yet. Since the game released day one on Xbox Game Pass, there’s every chance that a temporary console exclusivity clause is ongoing.

Little Kitty, Big City Platforms

But still, the good news is that Little Kitty, Big City is available on several consoles as of right now. You can play the game on the following platforms:

Nintendo Switch

Xbox One

Xbox Series |S

PC

