CatNap Race Codes (February 2024)

If you’re a big fan of going fast and Poppy Playtime, go give CatNap Race a try. It’s a racing simulator, but instead of driving a car or simply running, you ride on the back of Catnap. You get faster and faster from playing, but naturally, you can use CatNap Race codes, too!

All CatNap Race Codes List

This time around, the free items you can get in CatNap Race mostly revolve around in-game pets. Pets aren’t a cosmetic feature like they are in Adopt Me, but offer some very beneficial stat boosts!

CatNap Race Codes (Working)

BLUETUBEALIEN : BlueTube Alien pet

: BlueTube Alien pet MAGICUPDATE : x1 Win Potion

: x1 Win Potion MAGICUPDATEX : x1 Win Potion

: x1 Win Potion HUGEUPDATE2 : x1 Win Potion

: x1 Win Potion YTCA1234 : uTube Drake pet

: uTube Drake pet YT1234 : uTube Alien pet

: uTube Alien pet OPPET891 : uTube Boku pet

: uTube Boku pet NEWSKIN4 : Brown Catnap skin

: Brown Catnap skin NEWPET2290 : uTube Broli pet

: uTube Broli pet CODEHYDRA : CodeHydra pet

: CodeHydra pet CODEKITTY : CodeKitty pet

: CodeKitty pet CODEDOG : CodeDog pet

: CodeDog pet RELEASE: Happy Red Dragon pet

CatNap Race Codes (Epired)

No codes have expired yet.

How To Redeem Codes in CatNap Race

In the upper-left corner of the scree, you’ll see a series of buttons. Represented by a blue star and checkmark, select the Codes button. Type in a working code, using our list above. Select the Verify button and profit! You’ll get a notification along the bottom if you were successful.

How Can You Get More CatNap Race Codes?

Quite a few ways, actually! Other than bookmarking our page, you have a choice between the i2Perfect YouTube channel, the xFrozen Studios Twitter page, or the official xFrozen Studios Discord channel.

Why Are My CatNap Race Codes Not Working?

There are only two things you need to keep in mind: typos and the status of the code. It doesn’t matter if you capitalize every letter or not, but do get the spelling right. If you did everything right, and the code still doesn’t work, then it has expired.

Other Ways to Get Free Rewards in CatNap Race

If you hop into CatNap Race, stick around for a bit. In the upper-left corner you’ll see a timer, and when it hits zero you can collect a free gift. You’ll also find a daily log-in bonus, as well as a free spin in the upper-right corner.

What is CatNap Race?

CatNap Race is a Poppy Playtime-based racing simulator, where you’ll race against other players. However, rather than use vehicles, you’ll be riding on the back of Catnap, one of the monsters in Poppy Playtime.

We’ll, the bad news is that’s the last of the Catnap Race codes, but the good news is that there will be more in the near future. And hey, why check out some of the best Roblox games? We also have code guides for Roblox experiences like Anime Dimensions.