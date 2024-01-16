Of all the items and pets to covet in Adopt Me, Neon and Mega Neon variants are among the most valuable. When you see a neon alpaca following a player, you know they worked hard. If you want one of your own, we’ll teach you how to make a Neon Pet in Adopt Me, including Mega Neons!
Making a Neon Pet in Adopt Me
Making a Neon Pet in Adopt Me is a long and tedious process, even more so with a Mega Neon Pet. If you’re playing about an hour or so every day, it could take you a week to a month depending on the rarity of the pet. So, let’s get started:
- Collect four of the same pet.
For example, if you want a Neon Red Panda, you need four Red Pandas.
- Raise all four pets to Full Grown.
Every pet grows up as you tend to their needs, from bathing to sleep, and will go through six stages of growth: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. If you want to make a Neon pet, all four pets need to be Full Grown.
- Enter the Neon Cave.
At the town square, you’ll see a bridge. Underneath is a door, leading straight into the Neon Cave.
- Place your pets on each of the four colored circles.
In doing so, all four pets will combine and your pet will emerge as a neon god.
How to Make a Mega Neon Pet in Adopt Me
If you want to really impress your friends, the next step from here is creating a Mega Neon Pet, and that takes far longer. However, the process is almost identical.
- Collect 16 of the same pet and raise them to Full Grown. Yes, you read that right.
- Enter the Neon Cave and create four Neon Pets.
- Now combine your four Neon Pets to make a Mega Neon Pet!
Of course, that’s easier said than done. It’s practically a guarantee that you’ll have to do some trading in order to collect all the pets you need to make a Neon and Mega Neon pet. You need a game plan!
Tips For Trading in Adopt Me
To sweeten trades, you obviously need some pets and items for trading, but if you’re an inexperienced player you may not have a lot. Here are a few tips:
- Keep your daily login streak going to earn chests, which contain items you can trade
- Collect Star Rewards from your daily login streak for unique items
- Complete missions on the Task Board for gift boxes
- And participate in events to earn special items and pets
With just these steps, you can collect a great deal of items that you can use for leverage in trading. Also keep in mind that every pet and item has a trade value, so don’t get suckered into a bad trade.
And that’s how to make a Neon Pet in Adopt Me, a long and tedious process that makes your pets look pretty cool. It isn’t just for style, though; Neon and Mega Neon Pets are much more valuable, too!