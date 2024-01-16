Of all the items and pets to covet in Adopt Me, Neon and Mega Neon variants are among the most valuable. When you see a neon alpaca following a player, you know they worked hard. If you want one of your own, we’ll teach you how to make a Neon Pet in Adopt Me, including Mega Neons!

Making a Neon Pet in Adopt Me

Making a Neon Pet in Adopt Me is a long and tedious process, even more so with a Mega Neon Pet. If you’re playing about an hour or so every day, it could take you a week to a month depending on the rarity of the pet. So, let’s get started:

Collect four of the same pet. For example, if you want a Neon Red Panda, you need four Red Pandas. Raise all four pets to Full Grown. Every pet grows up as you tend to their needs, from bathing to sleep, and will go through six stages of growth: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. If you want to make a Neon pet, all four pets need to be Full Grown. Enter the Neon Cave. At the town square, you’ll see a bridge. Underneath is a door, leading straight into the Neon Cave. Place your pets on each of the four colored circles. In doing so, all four pets will combine and your pet will emerge as a neon god.

How to Make a Mega Neon Pet in Adopt Me

If you want to really impress your friends, the next step from here is creating a Mega Neon Pet, and that takes far longer. However, the process is almost identical.

Collect 16 of the same pet and raise them to Full Grown. Yes, you read that right. Enter the Neon Cave and create four Neon Pets. Now combine your four Neon Pets to make a Mega Neon Pet!

Of course, that’s easier said than done. It’s practically a guarantee that you’ll have to do some trading in order to collect all the pets you need to make a Neon and Mega Neon pet. You need a game plan!

Tips For Trading in Adopt Me

Image Source: Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

To sweeten trades, you obviously need some pets and items for trading, but if you’re an inexperienced player you may not have a lot. Here are a few tips:

Keep your daily login streak going to earn chests, which contain items you can trade

Collect Star Rewards from your daily login streak for unique items

Complete missions on the Task Board for gift boxes

And participate in events to earn special items and pets

With just these steps, you can collect a great deal of items that you can use for leverage in trading. Also keep in mind that every pet and item has a trade value, so don’t get suckered into a bad trade.

And that’s how to make a Neon Pet in Adopt Me, a long and tedious process that makes your pets look pretty cool. It isn’t just for style, though; Neon and Mega Neon Pets are much more valuable, too!