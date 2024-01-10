Adopt Me Dodo Bird: How to Get & Value

Can you still get the Dodo Bird in Roblox Adopt Me? Find out below how you can get your hands on this elusive flightless bird and the Dodo Bird’s value in Adopt Me.

How to Get Dodo Bird in Roblox Adopt Me

The Dodo Bird is a Legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me that was released in 2020 with the Fossil Isle Excavation update. Unfortunately, the Dodo Bird was a limited edition pet from the Fossil Egg so it is no longer available to buy in-game.

The only way to get a Dodo Bird now is to hatch an existing Fossil Egg you have in your inventory, or by trading. You can trade for the pet itself or a Fossil Egg. Other premium eggs and pets can be found at the Pet Store.

Because the Dodo Bird is a legendary pet, you will only have a 2.5% chance of hatching it from a fossil egg. If you want to guarantee getting a Dodo you will be better off trading for the pet itself.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

What is the Value of a Fossil Egg or Dodo Bird in Adopt Me?

Values depend on rarity and demand. No item is worth more than any player is willing to pay. Saying that, generally these rare items are worth the same as items of equivalent rarity. The Fossil Egg cost 750 Adopt Me Cash when it was first released, but as they are no longer in-game they have become very rare.

The Dodo Bird is in the top 25 of the most wanted for trading in Roblox Adopt Me. The trading value is set at around 17-18, with 1 Trade Point being the equivalent to 100 in-game cash. Players are trading Legendary Snow Owls or Diamond Eggs for a Dodo Bird. Other similar value items are rare to legendary cosmetics and pets, or even vehicles such as the ultra-rare Pride event Goat or a legendary Black Cab.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

If you want to make a trade with other players then head to Adopt Me Island. All you need to do is chat with others in the lobby. This is also a good way to make friends in Adopt Me!

That’s all we have on how to get the Dodo Bird and their trade value! For more Roblox and Adopt Me guides find our guides below.