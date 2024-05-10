There are so many mischievous adventures to jump into with Little Kitty, Big City! As you progress you will start completing achievements and mini-challenges. One of these is to find fish around the map, and we know how much a cat loves fish! Find out below where to find all fish locations in Little Kitty, Big City.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Fish in Little Kitty, Big City

Your fishy journey will start when you meet Crow. Crow has a task for you and wants you to collect 25 lovely shiny objects. These are hidden around the map and in new areas you will unlock as you go. Once you have helped Crow, he will drop a juicy red fish for you.

Gaining this fish is the beginning of a new ability for your Kitty. Once you eat the fish you will increase your energy. This also unlocks the ability to climb up the green vines you have probably seen on the walls. Each fish you consume grants you the ability to climb higher and higher, using less stamina each time.

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

There are four fish to collect altogether. Check out each of these locations to find your snacks:

As a reward from Crow for completing the shinies challenge.

for completing the shinies challenge. From a man fishing at the riverside. Wait for him to catch the fish. He will drop it, giving you the chance to grab it.

Wait for him to catch the fish. He will drop it, giving you the chance to grab it. In someone’s kitchen in the center of the map (near the giant carrot symbol). You need to climb up crates and vending machines, and along some precarious planks, to get to a roof garden. A woman is watering her garden. Switch off the hose at the tap to distract her and jump into the kitchen window to grab the fish.

in the center of the map (near the giant carrot symbol). You need to climb up crates and vending machines, and along some precarious planks, to get to a roof garden. A woman is watering her garden. Switch off the hose at the tap to distract her and jump into the kitchen window to grab the fish. In a grocery store shown by a triangle icon. Head inside and find an electric fan in the corner. Pull the fan away so you can jump into the freezer easily and grab a fish.

Consume the final fish for your last boost of endurance. This gives you the full ability to climb every vine and access more areas of the map!

For more Little Kitty, Big City help and tips check out what we have to offer including bug fixes if you get stuck.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more