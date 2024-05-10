How to Fix Stuck Outside Map Bug in Little Kitty, Big City

Little Kitty, Big City is a game full of adventures and mischief, but sometimes this can get you into real trouble! Most games have the occasional bug or quirk, and this new title is no different. If you have found your little kitty is stuck in an awkward place, we can help. Find out below how to fix the stuck outside the map bug in Little Kitty, Big City.

Recommended Videos

Little Kitty, Big City Stuck Outside Map Bug Fix

Any new game has the potential to come with a few bugs. The most recently discovered issue is when players find they have become stuck in a strange place, unable to move. This could be between objects or even stuck outside the map. Thankfully there is a way to get unstuck without starting the game over. Players have discovered that you can essentially teleport your kitty from that space to another starting point using a save edit.

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio

Getting stuck is no fun and can potentially ruin your progress in Little Kitty, Big City. Thankfully, if you are on PC, you can go into the game’s save files and edit your position. This basically transports your kitty to another space entirely. You can do this by following the steps below:

Open your save file located in %localappdata%low\Double Dagger Studio\Little Kitty, Big City Search for CatData to find your position; Change your position: “position” : {

“x” : 158.428818,

“y” : -5.60060453,

“z” : -149.814

},

By changing your coordinates your kitty will find itself in another spot ready to play again. Unfortunately, this fix only works for PC players. If you become stuck while playing on a console, then your only option is to switch off and restart.

Now you are unstuck you can get back on with your kitty adventures! For more help and tips check out more of our Little Kitty, Big City guides like how to fix the Sticky Business bug. We’ve also got a list of Shinies locations to help you with the first main quest.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more