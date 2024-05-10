As you prowl the streets in Little Kitty, Big City you will find plenty to see and do! One of the fun challenges includes finding and knocking down old bird’s nests. This challenge, Sticky Business, is bugged and if it is showing as incomplete for you then read on for a potential fix. Find out below how to fix Sticky Business not working in Little Kitty, Big City.

Recommended Videos

Little Kitty, Big City Sticky Business Quest Fix

The Sticky Business quest requires players to bust down all the old bird’s nests. There are ten nests dotted around the map for you to knock down to complete the challenge. Some players have discovered, however, that only nine nests are showing as busted, or that the tenth is nowhere to be found. One potential solution for this problem is to complete the main quest.

You will get help from a friend to find any leftover nests and hats once the main quest is over. This ally will mark them on your map so you can complete the challenges.

Image Source: Double Dagger Studio via Twinfinite

If you have completed the main quest and no nest is marked on the map, and your counter still says 9/10 found, then there is one other fix you can try. Start up a new save file and speed-run the mission again. As annoying as this is, it has worked for other players.

Finally, you can wait until the Little Kitty, Big City developers fix the bug and patch the game. This may take a while, but if you want all the challenges done then it will be worth the wait.

Hopefully, one of those fixes works for you and you get to claim your achievement for Sticky Business! Check out some more of our guides for any more help with Little Kitty, Big City including where to find every shiny in the game.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more