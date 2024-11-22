How to Get Drowned in STALKER 2

STALKER 2 offers you many decisions during all of its side quests and main quests with no right or wrong answers. In fact, doing a good deed isn’t always rewarded, and sometimes you need to be selfish to get ahead. One such occasion is when you come across the unique Drowned gun in STALKER 2.

How to Find Drowned in STALKER 2

You come across the Drowned if you make your way towards the Slag Heap in Garbage for the main quest. If you go through the front entrance, you can find a man named Boo who asks you for help in retrieving his gun from the ditch below.

You can just quickly plop down into the ditch and grab the Drowned Assault Rifle. Do note that there’s a bit of radiation here, so don’t go down if you’re very low on HP. The Drowned will be badly damaged when you initially pick it up. Now, you have the choice to keep it or give it back to Boo.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Should You Keep Drowned in STALKER 2 or Return It to Boo?

Objectively speaking, the best decision here is to keep the Drowned weapon for yourself because Boo does not give you any rewards besides a quick thanks for retrieving it.

The weapon itself will be broken when you grab it; however, if you fix it up, it proves to be one of the most reliable weapons you can find in the early game. It will get you through most of the quests in Garbage and has some interesting mods already attached. In fact, it’s one of the few guns you can find this early with a mod slot for a Grenade Launcher.

Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Drowned is a modified AKM-74S that can swap between Single and Full Auto modes; it has a magazine size of 30 and uses 5.45×39. Its value is 28,660 Coupons when fully repaired.

While it’s essentially stealing, keeping the Drowned is the best decision. Boo will miss his gun, but if he really cared for it that much, he would’ve gone down to collect it himself.

That's all you need to know about the unique Drowned weapon and how to get it in STALKER 2.

