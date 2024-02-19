How to make Cat in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a browser game full of endless possibilities, enabling players to combine elements to discover new results. Among the possibilities that can be discovered, there is a Cat. C’mon, who doesn’t love cats? If you’re looking to make one of these cute little critters, we’ve got you covered with exactly how to do so.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Cat, Explained

That’s right, if you thought Infinite Craft was restricted to natural elements and materials, then think again! You can even craft yourself a friendly little catto to use in further combinations and unlock some interesting fusions. To make a Cat in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the elements of Dust and Curiosity — which is quite a classic combination. You know, curiosity killed the cat and all that.

However, to get the elements of Dust and Curiosity, you will first need to complete a crafting recipe for each outcome, which involves fusing multiple elements along the way. If you need some extra help in reaching these outcomes, feel free to refer to the instructions below. We’ve outlined the entire process from start to finish as if you were beginning a fresh game with only the elements of Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Wind + Dust = Sandstorm

Dust + Earth = Planet

Sandstorm + Planet = Mars

Dust + Mars = Rover

Rover + Mars = Curiosity

Curiosity + Dust = Cat

Things You Can Make With Cat in Infinite Craft

After successfully creating Cat in Infinite Craft, you can then use this element in further combinations to create some amusing results. Here are a few examples which we’ve discovered by pairing Cat with other random elements.

Cat + Cat = Lion

Cat + Anime = Neko

Cat + Otaku = Catgirl

Cat + Plant = Catnip

Cat + Lake = Catfish

Cat + Love = Cute

Cat + God = Bastet

That’s it for how to make a Cat in Infinite Craft. For more helpful gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfintie. We have a variety of different topics that can assist you in making some Infinite Craft discoveries, such as how to make Peter Griffin and Quagmire.