Change is a great thing, and this is just as true in Infinite Craft. This element can be particularly useful for the process of crafting new paths and finding fresh elements to play with. Read on to find out how to make Change in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Change in Infinite Craft

The final step to creating Change in Infinite Craft is by adding Obama to Hope, but it is a long process to get there.

Change is essential in Infinite Craft if you want an easy path to crafting a variety of different concepts. Add Change to anything and you will undoubtedly create a new and exciting element! Follow the steps below to make Change in Infinite Craft by first finding Humans:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Mist (Fire + Water) = Venus Venus + Mud (Water + Earth) = Adam Venus + Adam = Eve Eve + Adam = Human

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

Now you can use the element ‘Human’ to get to Obama (who makes an appearance in more than one process, strangely…):

Human + Human = Family Family + Family = Village Village + Village = Town Town + Town = City City + City = Metropolis Metropolis + Metropolis = Megalopolis Megalopolis + Human = Politician Politician + Human = President President + Human = Obama

Next, you need to create Hope so you can use it in the final step to craft Change.

Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Earth = Stone Stone + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Steam (Water + Fire) = Glass Glass + Fire = Lens Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass Steam + Water = Cloud Cloud + Water = Rain Rain + Magnifying Glass = Rainbow Rainbow + Obama = Hope Obama + Hope = Change

The final step is to combine Obama with Hope to get Change, but the fun doesn’t stop there. Now you are free to add Change to every element you have to see what you can discover! We added Change to Cthulhu and gained Elder God, which eventually led to another Twinfinite First Discovery: Communist Cthulhu Whooves via Doctor Who and Communism!

Who knows where Change might take you in Infinite Craft? As the name suggests, the possibilities really are endless.