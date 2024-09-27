Mount RNG Codes [UPDATE 1] (September 2024)

Updated: September 27, 2024 We found some codes!

Need some freebies in Mount RNG? Well, considering how little free stuff you get as you play the game, I don’t blame you. Now, is there a way to get them without putting in any effort? There is, and it’s by using codes! Scroll down to find all codes for Mount RNG, including instructions on how to claim them.

All Active Mount RNG Codes

CAPYBRINEKING : Capybrine Mount (New)

: Capybrine Mount SPOOKYAGAIN26 : Star (New)

: Star SPOOKY13 : Fast Scroll (New)

: Fast Scroll RICHLIKETHAT: 10,000 Essence (New)

Expired Mount RNG Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Mount RNG

Open Mount RNG on Roblox. Click on Settings on the left. Type or paste a code into the input field at the bottom. Press the blue button to the right of the input box to redeem the code.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Codes for Mount RNG can often be long, mixing letters, numbers, and sometimes even special characters. So, if you’re typing them out, there is a chance you’ve made a spelling mistake. To avoid those, double-check the code before completing the redemption or simply copy-paste the code into the input field.

On the other hand, it could be that your spelling was fine but that the code you tried has already been claimed on your account or expired. If that’s the case, you’ll receive a custom error message during redemption.

Where to Get More Mount RNG Codes

The best places to look are the game’s Roblox page, the TaleSun Roblox group, and the Mount RNG Discord server. However, the developers might remove some codes from the lists even though they are still working. So, to always have a complete list of all working codes at hand, bookmark this post instead.

