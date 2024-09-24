RNG Combat Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 24, 2024 We added all the codes!

RNG Combat Simulator is as grindy as any other RNG experience out there. It also features combat that entirely relies on your aura’s rarity. So, the better auras you have, the faster you progress. To help you increase your luck and get new pets and auras, here is the complete list of RNG Combat Simulator codes.

All Active RNG Combat Simulator Codes

summeregg : 50 Gems (New)

: 50 Gems omggems : 150 Gems (New)

: 150 Gems ghaztguystudios : 500 Stars (New)

: 500 Stars rngcombatsim : 500 Stars (New)

: 500 Stars starterstars: 1,500 Stars (New)

Expired RNG Combat Simulator Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in RNGCS

Open RNG Combat Simulator on Roblox. Click on Settings on the left side. Type or copy-paste your code into the input field at the bottom. Press Redeem to claim the code and get the free bonuses.

Why Is My Code Not Working?

Spelling mistake : Codes for RNG Combat Simulator are case-sensitive and have to be typed out in all lowercase. Plus, they can often be very long, making spelling errors common. To avoid them, copy-paste the codes into the input field.

: Codes for RNG Combat Simulator are case-sensitive and have to be typed out in all lowercase. Plus, they can often be very long, making spelling errors common. To avoid them, copy-paste the codes into the input field. Already redeemed code : Each code can be claimed only once per account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll be met with an error message.

: Each code can be claimed only once per account. If you try to do it more than once, you’ll be met with an error message. Expired code: The developers can deactivate codes without any warning. Therefore, it’s best you claim any code you find as soon as possible.

How to Get More RNGCS Codes

If you want to look for codes yourself, visit the GhaztGuy Studios’s Discord server and Roblox group. You can check their X profile as well, though the info there isn’t complete. Also, know that you might just be wasting your time, as we check all of those frequently. So, bookmark this post instead and revisit it any time you run out of resources.

That is all we have on RNG Combat Simulator codes for now. To get codes for other popular and up-and-coming RNG experiences, including Wing RNG, Toilet Defense RNG, and Mining RNG, visit the Roblox section on our website.

