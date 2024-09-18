Toilet Defense RNG Codes (September 2024)

Updated: September 18, 2024 We added all the codes!

Recommended Videos

Looking for Toilet Defense RNG codes? Well, you’ll be happy to hear we did that already, and the fruits of our labor are in the list below, ready to be claimed by you! We also included instructions on how to claim them further down, just in case you’re having trouble. So, scroll down, and let’s get started, shall we?

All Active Toilet Defense RNG Codes

toilet : 30-Second Luck II Boost (New)

: 30-Second Luck II Boost fightfight : 1-Minute Coins I Boost (New)

: 1-Minute Coins I Boost dcexclusive : 30-Second Luck III Boost (New)

: 30-Second Luck III Boost welcome: 30-Second Luck I Boost, 1-Minute Speed I Boost (New)

Expired Toilet Defense RNG Codes

There are no expired codes at the moment.

How to Redeem Codes in Toilet Defense RNG

Image Source: Chengdu Clover Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Chengdu Clover Studio via Twinfinite Image Source: Chengdu Clover Studio via Twinfinite

Open Toilet Defense RNG on Roblox. Click on Setting on the right side menu. Type or paste your code into the input field at the bottom. Click Exchange to claim the code and get the freebies.

Related Article: Anime Vanguards Codes

Why Is My Code Not Working?

The most common reason for non-working codes in Toilet Defense RNG is bad spelling. That’s because codes are case-sensitive and often all lowercase, which is counterintuitive for most Roblox players. If you want to avoid these errors, just copy-paste the codes instead.

Also, it could be that your spelling was okay but that the code you used was already redeemed on your account or expired. If that’s the case, there is, unfortunately, nothing you can do but move on to the next available code.

How to Get More Toilet Defense RNG Codes

If you want to search for codes yourself, then the two places you must visit are Chengdu Clover Studio’s Roblox group and Discord server. The latter also hosts other game-related information, such as sneak peeks, update logs, event notices, etc.

However, know that there is no complete list on either the Roblox group or the Discord server, which means you’ll have to dig through countless messages to find all the active codes. Instead, it’s better you let us do the dirty work and bookmark this post so you have this list always at hand.

Anyway, that does it for our list of codes for Toilet Defense RNG. More codes, tier lists, and other guides can be found in the Roblox section here on Twinfinite, including ones for the most popular titles like Anime Vanguards, Five Nights TD, and Anime Defenders.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy