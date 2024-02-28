I remember when we used to joke about how when a King Cobra bites Chuck Norris, it takes only thirty seconds for the Cobra to die. However, I would’ve never thought that AI would get those jokes as well. Read on to learn how to make Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft

The simplest and probably the most fun way to get Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft is to combine Darth Vader and God. Both recipes are broken down just below, and they are super easy to follow.

How to Make Darth Vader in Infinite Craft

Our first component is Darth Vader. The recipe to make it is in the image above, as well as the table below. Check out the one that’s easier to follow for you.

Component #1 Component #2 Result Wind Earth Dust Earth Dust Planet Planet Planet Star Dust Wind Sandstorm Earth Sandstorm Dune Dune Star Star Wars Star Wars Fire Darth Vader List of combinations you need in Infinite Craft to make Darth Vader

How to Make God in Infinite Craft

Next, we will craft God. Considering all of the anecdotes related to Chuck, it’s really fitting that this is one of the components you’ll need to make him. Anyway, here is the recipe for God in Infinite Craft:

Component #1 Component #2 Result Fire Earth Lava Water Lava Stone Wind Fire Smoke Smoke Stone Statue Stone Lava Obsidian Obsidian Earth Diamond Statue Diamond Idol Idol Statue God List of combinations you need in Infinite Craft to make God

Finally, now that you have both God and Darth Vader, combine them to make Chuck Norris. Remember that this is only one of the ways to make him. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of other recipes for you to discover and laugh about.

What Can You Make With Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft

Chuck Norris is probably one of the most inert creations I’ve made in Infinite Craft. Anything that is moderately simple combined with him produces, well, him. It’s as if everything is a part of him, and he is a part of everything. I think that the AI used for Infinite Craft has really mixed him up with the term God because of all the memes about him on the internet.

Regardless, that wraps up everything you need to know about how to make Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft. We have loads more recipes as fun as this one here on Twinfinite. The ones that might interest you the most are how to make the game itself and Infinity as well. Maybe you can find a way to make Chuck out of them, too.