How to Make Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft

Is making another Chuck Norris even possible?
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|
Published: Feb 28, 2024 09:52 am
Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

I remember when we used to joke about how when a King Cobra bites Chuck Norris, it takes only thirty seconds for the Cobra to die. However, I would’ve never thought that AI would get those jokes as well. Read on to learn how to make Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft

Full recipe to make Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The simplest and probably the most fun way to get Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft is to combine Darth Vader and God. Both recipes are broken down just below, and they are super easy to follow.

How to Make Darth Vader in Infinite Craft

Darth Vader recipe in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Our first component is Darth Vader. The recipe to make it is in the image above, as well as the table below. Check out the one that’s easier to follow for you.

Component #1Component #2Result
WindEarthDust
EarthDustPlanet
PlanetPlanetStar
DustWindSandstorm
EarthSandstormDune
DuneStarStar Wars
Star WarsFireDarth Vader
List of combinations you need in Infinite Craft to make Darth Vader

How to Make God in Infinite Craft

God recipe in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Next, we will craft God. Considering all of the anecdotes related to Chuck, it’s really fitting that this is one of the components you’ll need to make him. Anyway, here is the recipe for God in Infinite Craft:

Component #1Component #2Result
FireEarthLava
WaterLavaStone
WindFireSmoke
SmokeStoneStatue
StoneLavaObsidian
ObsidianEarthDiamond
StatueDiamondIdol
IdolStatueGod
List of combinations you need in Infinite Craft to make God

Finally, now that you have both God and Darth Vader, combine them to make Chuck Norris. Remember that this is only one of the ways to make him. There are dozens, if not hundreds, of other recipes for you to discover and laugh about.

What Can You Make With Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft

Chuck Norris is probably one of the most inert creations I’ve made in Infinite Craft. Anything that is moderately simple combined with him produces, well, him. It’s as if everything is a part of him, and he is a part of everything. I think that the AI used for Infinite Craft has really mixed him up with the term God because of all the memes about him on the internet.

Regardless, that wraps up everything you need to know about how to make Chuck Norris in Infinite Craft. We have loads more recipes as fun as this one here on Twinfinite. The ones that might interest you the most are how to make the game itself and Infinity as well. Maybe you can find a way to make Chuck out of them, too.

Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.