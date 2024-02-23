How to Make Infinity in Infinite Craft

Infinity in Infinite Craft on Twinfinite. It had to be done at some point.

When fiddling with AI, the amount of different inputs and outputs you can get is practically endless. But can you make Infinity in Infinite Craft? Yes, there is, and it’s extremely easy. Here is how to do it.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Infinity in Infinite Craft

Use this combination recipe to make Infinity in Infinite Craft:

Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine Engine + Engine = Rocket Rocket + Rocket = Satellite Water + Water = Lake Satellite + Lake = Google Google + Google = Googleplex Googleplex + Fire = Infinity

The same recipe to make Infinity is detailed in the image below as well (if the image is blurry, remove “?resize” and everything that goes after it from the URL). I suggest you use whichever one you find easier to follow.

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Again, remember that this is only one of the ways you can make Infinity. Experiment with all the other terms you already have and see whether you can do it in a different, more interesting way.

What to Make With Infinity?

There are probably millions of things you can create in Infinite Craft using Infinity. You only need to use your imagination and figure out the ways it relates to the terms you want to combine it with.

Here is a list of combinations I found to be the easiest to make and also useful for combining into other stuff:

Infinity + Civil War = Infinity War (You’ll need this to make Infinite Craft)

Infinity + Diamond = Forever

Infinity + Steam = Time

Infinity + Engine = God

Infinity + Space Ship (Rocket + Engine) = Time Travel

With Infinity discovered and ready to use, there should be nothing stopping you from inferring the most complex terms in Infinite Craft. If you liked this guide and want to learn more recipes, see the list of all combinations we’ve found so far. Ultimately, you can just check out the related articles on the right, and you’ll definitely find something interesting.