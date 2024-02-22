Infinite Craft: Fastest Way to Make Diamond

“Diamonds are forever” is how that saying goes, I think. Well, not really if you accidentally hit reset on the bottom left. But even if that happens, they are so easy to craft again that you won’t even care. Here is how to make a Diamond in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Diamond in Infinite Craft

Making Diamond in Infinite Craft is actually extremely easy, requiring only five combinations. You can check out the recipe in the image above. You’ll need nothing but the four starting elements, so if you already have some terms discovered, it might be even quicker.

Also, here is the text version of the Diamond craft if you prefer it like that:

Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Water = Lava Lava + Water = Rock Rock + Lava = Obsidian Obsidian + Earth = Diamond

Alternatively, you can get Diamond by combining Dust and Obsidian or Mountain Dew and Obsidian. Dust is just Earth + Wind, and here is how to get Mountain Dew:

Earth + Earth = Mountain Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dandelion + Mountain = Mountain Dew

What Can You Make With Diamond in Infinite Craft?

I’ve fiddled around a lot with this word and managed to get a lot of useful terms you can use for other crafts. Here are the ones I believe to be the most important:

Diamond + Computer = Bitcoin

Diamond + Riot Games = League of Legends

Diamond + Mountain = Jewel

Diamond + Water = Ice

Diamond + Plant = Emerald

Diamond + Jewel = Crown

Diamond + Paper = Money

Diamond + Game = Minecraft

Diamond + Statue = Idol

Diamond + America = Baseball

Diamond + Obsidian = Onyx (then you can combine Onyx and Obsidian to get Black)

Diamond + Revolution = Tennis

Diamond + Thor = Mjolnir

Diamond + Retro = 80s

With that, making Diamonds and everything related to them in Infinite Craft should be a couple of combos away. For more Infinite Craft recipes, do check out our combinations guide. We even have a guide on how to make Vtubers, and I wholeheartedly recommend it.