Infinite Craft: How to Make Vtubers

Infinite Craft is one of the most addicting games we’ve had in a while. You can make almost anything in it, including other addictions, like Vtubers, for example. Yeah, I know. You aren’t addicted, and you can stop watching them whenever you want. Anyway, here is how to make VTubers in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Vtubers in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are 28 consecutive combinations that you need to complete in order to get Vtuber in Infinite Craft, and those combinations are as follows:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Sandstorm + Water = Oasis Oasis + Water = Mirage Fire + Wind = Smoke Mirage + Smoke = Illusion Dust + Earth = Planet Fire + Planet = Sun Fire + Sun = Solar Planet + Solar = System System + Fire = Computer Computer + System = Software Earth + Software = Game Computer + Game = Gamer Gamer + Illusion = Virtual Reality Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Stone = Geysir Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Engine = Rocket Rocket + Rocket = Satelite Engine + Steam = Train Rocket + Train = Bullet Train Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet Geysir + Internet = Youtube Virtual Reality + Youtube = VRChat VRChat + Youtube = Vtuber

How to Make Different Vtubers in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The knowledge base of the LLama AI model that is used for Infinite Craft isn’t perfect. So, getting some of the VTubers that exist out there might be hard or even impossible. Here is what I’ve discovered so far:

Vtuber + Water = Aqua

+ = Vtuber + Stone = Petra

+ = Vtuber + Rock = Pebbles (Koseki Bijou’s fans, couldn’t get her yet)

+ = (Koseki Bijou’s fans, couldn’t get her yet) Vtuber + Metal = Ironmouse

+ = Vtuber + Amelia Earhart = Amelia Watson

+ = Vtuber + Godzilla = Gawr Gura (shark, megalodon, or anything of the sort doesn’t seem to work)

+ = (shark, megalodon, or anything of the sort doesn’t seem to work) Vtuber + Kraken = Kizuna Ai

I will update this list once I discover more of them. For now, check out the section below and see whether you can create some on your own.

How to Get Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji Vtubers in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to get other Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji VTubers in Infinite Craft is to make Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji, obviously. We will cover only these three terms in this guide. To make specific Vtubers, though, you’ll need to use a bit of your imagination. We don’t want to take all the fun out of it, after all.

Hololive

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Engine + Wind = Windmill Wind + Windmill = Electricity Electricity + Vtuber = Virtual Youtuber Train + Virtual Youtuber = Holo Holo + Vtuber = HoloVtuber HoloVtuber + Vtuber = Hololive

Nijisanji

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Plant = Tree Vtuber + Tree = Dendro Virtual Youtuber + Dendro = Nijisanji

VShojo

Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Water + Water = Lake Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Lake + Stone = Lighthouse Stone + Stone = Boulder Boulder + Lighthouse = Statue of Liberty Statue of Liberty + Water = New York New York + Vtuber = Vshojo

Once you have Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji in Infinite Craft, most of the Vtubers from those three companies should be attainable. The real challenge is for you to experiment and to try and get them all.

Well, that is all you need to make Vtubers in Infinite Craft. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about Infinite Craft, do check out our recipes guide. We also have an article on how to make League of Legends if you are interested in that.