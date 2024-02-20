Guides

Infinite Craft: How to Make Vtubers

I thought it would be easier.

Vtuber and other terms in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

Infinite Craft is one of the most addicting games we’ve had in a while. You can make almost anything in it, including other addictions, like Vtubers, for example. Yeah, I know. You aren’t addicted, and you can stop watching them whenever you want. Anyway, here is how to make VTubers in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Vtubers in Infinite Craft

Vtuber full crafting recipe in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

There are 28 consecutive combinations that you need to complete in order to get Vtuber in Infinite Craft, and those combinations are as follows:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  3. Sandstorm + Water = Oasis
  4. Oasis + Water = Mirage
  5. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  6. Mirage + Smoke = Illusion
  7. Dust + Earth = Planet
  8. Fire + Planet = Sun
  9. Fire + Sun = Solar
  10. Planet + Solar = System
  11. System + Fire = Computer
  12. Computer + System = Software
  13. Earth + Software = Game
  14. Computer + Game = Gamer
  15. Gamer + Illusion = Virtual Reality
  16. Earth + Fire = Lava
  17. Lava + Water = Stone
  18. Fire + Water = Steam
  19. Steam + Stone = Geysir
  20. Fire + Steam = Engine
  21. Engine + Engine = Rocket
  22. Rocket + Rocket = Satelite
  23. Engine + Steam = Train
  24. Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
  25. Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet
  26. Geysir + Internet = Youtube
  27. Virtual Reality + Youtube = VRChat
  28. VRChat + Youtube = Vtuber

How to Make Different Vtubers in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipes for different Vtubers
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite

The knowledge base of the LLama AI model that is used for Infinite Craft isn’t perfect. So, getting some of the VTubers that exist out there might be hard or even impossible. Here is what I’ve discovered so far:

  • Vtuber + Water = Aqua
  • Vtuber + Stone = Petra
  • Vtuber + Rock = Pebbles (Koseki Bijou’s fans, couldn’t get her yet)
  • Vtuber + Metal = Ironmouse
  • Vtuber + Amelia Earhart = Amelia Watson
  • Vtuber + Godzilla = Gawr Gura (shark, megalodon, or anything of the sort doesn’t seem to work)
  • Vtuber + Kraken = Kizuna Ai

I will update this list once I discover more of them. For now, check out the section below and see whether you can create some on your own.

How to Get Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji Vtubers in Infinite Craft

The easiest way to get other Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji VTubers in Infinite Craft is to make Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji, obviously. We will cover only these three terms in this guide. To make specific Vtubers, though, you’ll need to use a bit of your imagination. We don’t want to take all the fun out of it, after all.

Hololive

Infinite craft Hololive recipe
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Engine + Wind = Windmill
  2. Wind + Windmill = Electricity
  3. Electricity + Vtuber = Virtual Youtuber
  4. Train + Virtual Youtuber = Holo
  5. Holo + Vtuber = HoloVtuber
  6. HoloVtuber + Vtuber = Hololive

Nijisanji

Nijisanji recipe in Infinite Craft
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Earth + Water = Plant
  2. Plant + Plant = Tree
  3. Vtuber + Tree = Dendro
  4. Virtual Youtuber + Dendro = Nijisanji

VShojo

Infinite craft Vshojo recipe
Image Source: Screenshot by Twinfinite
  1. Water + Water = Lake
  2. Fire + Earth = Lava
  3. Lava + Water = Stone
  4. Lake + Stone = Lighthouse
  5. Stone + Stone = Boulder
  6. Boulder + Lighthouse = Statue of Liberty
  7. Statue of Liberty + Water = New York
  8. New York + Vtuber = Vshojo

Once you have Hololive, VShojo, and Nijisanji in Infinite Craft, most of the Vtubers from those three companies should be attainable. The real challenge is for you to experiment and to try and get them all.

Well, that is all you need to make Vtubers in Infinite Craft. If you liked this guide and want to learn more about Infinite Craft, do check out our recipes guide. We also have an article on how to make League of Legends if you are interested in that.

