How to Make Computer in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a browser-based sandbox game in which you can combine two elements to discover a new result. These outcomes can generate almost anything you could think of, from nature, materials, technology, and pop culture references. If you’re looking to make a Computer in Infinite Craft, we’ve got all you’ll need to know to do so.

Infinite Craft – How to Make Computer, Explained

To make a computer in Infinite Craft, you will need to first create the element of Technology, as pairing this together twice will result in discovering the Computer. However, to reach the element of Technology, you will need to follow a specific crafting recipe that utilizes many different fusions throughout the process.

In case you’re struggling to progress this recipe yourself, we’ve mapped out the entire process from start to finish, so feel free to refer to the recipe below. We’ve listed these step-by-step instructions as if you were crafting Technology from a fresh start of the game, beginning with only the elements of Water, Wind, Earth, and Fire.

Computer Crafting Recipe in Infinite Craft

Fire + Water = Steam

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Steam + Smoke = Cloud

Water + Cloud = Rain

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Rain = Rainforest

Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Earth + Stone = Rock

Rock + Oxygen = Metal

Forest + Forest = Jungle

Metal + Jungle = Tin

Oxygen + Tin = Titanium

Oxygen + Titanium = Titanium Dioxide

Titanium Dioxide + Stone = White

Oxygen + Metal = Rust

Oxygen + Rust = Iron

Iron + White = Silver

Oxygen + Silver = Argentum

Tin + Argentum = Pewter

Water + Oxygen = Hydrogen

Wind + Plant = Dandelion

Hydrogen + Dandelion = Helium

Helium + Pewter = Periodic Table

Titanium + Silver = Platinum

Platinum + Oxygen = Platinum Oxide

Platinum Oxide + Hydrogen = Fuel Cell

Fuel Cell + Fire = Energy

Energy + Periodic Table = Chemistry

Chemistry + Periodic Table = Science

Science + Science = Technology

Technology + Technology = Computer

That's it for how to make a Computer in Infinite Craft.