How to Make Computer in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft is a browser-based sandbox game in which you can combine two elements to discover a new result. These outcomes can generate almost anything you could think of, from nature, materials, technology, and pop culture references. If you’re looking to make a Computer in Infinite Craft, we’ve got all you’ll need to know to do so.
Infinite Craft – How to Make Computer, Explained
To make a computer in Infinite Craft, you will need to first create the element of Technology, as pairing this together twice will result in discovering the Computer. However, to reach the element of Technology, you will need to follow a specific crafting recipe that utilizes many different fusions throughout the process.
In case you’re struggling to progress this recipe yourself, we’ve mapped out the entire process from start to finish, so feel free to refer to the recipe below. We’ve listed these step-by-step instructions as if you were crafting Technology from a fresh start of the game, beginning with only the elements of Water, Wind, Earth, and Fire.
Computer Crafting Recipe in Infinite Craft
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Steam + Smoke = Cloud
- Water + Cloud = Rain
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Rain = Rainforest
- Rainforest + Plant = Oxygen
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Earth + Stone = Rock
- Rock + Oxygen = Metal
- Forest + Forest = Jungle
- Metal + Jungle = Tin
- Oxygen + Tin = Titanium
- Oxygen + Titanium = Titanium Dioxide
- Titanium Dioxide + Stone = White
- Oxygen + Metal = Rust
- Oxygen + Rust = Iron
- Iron + White = Silver
- Oxygen + Silver = Argentum
- Tin + Argentum = Pewter
- Water + Oxygen = Hydrogen
- Wind + Plant = Dandelion
- Hydrogen + Dandelion = Helium
- Helium + Pewter = Periodic Table
- Titanium + Silver = Platinum
- Platinum + Oxygen = Platinum Oxide
- Platinum Oxide + Hydrogen = Fuel Cell
- Fuel Cell + Fire = Energy
- Energy + Periodic Table = Chemistry
- Chemistry + Periodic Table = Science
- Science + Science = Technology
- Technology + Technology = Computer
That’s it for how to make a Computer in Infinite Craft. Now that you’ve added this item to your available elements, why don’t you look to find some more discoveries? We have plenty of topics that can help you craft a range of different outcomes, such as Pokemon, or Zombies.