If you want to get literally any girl character in Infinite Craft, you’ll first need to make Girl. Actually, you don’t, but it makes crafting a hundred times easier. It’s also very useful for making general terms such as girlfriend or woman, for example. Here is how to make Girl in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft Girl Combination

The combination to make Girl in Infinite Craft is Anime + Cookie.

First, if you prefer pictures over text, check out the image above. It shows all of the combinations you need to complete in order to make Girl in Infinite Craft.

Below is the textual version of the same craft. It doesn’t require you to have any other elements besides the default four you get at the beginning.

How to Make Anime in Infinite Craft

First, we’ll have to create Anime. It is one of the two ingredients that can be combined into Girl. Here is the recipe:

Water + Water = Lake Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Lake = Island Earth + Earth = Mountain Island + Island = Continent Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Island = Japan Water + Fire = Steam Steam + Japan = Anime

How to Make Cookie in Infinite Craft

Next, to make Girl in Infinite Craft, we’ll have to make Cookie. Here is the combination route:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Wind + Dust = Sandstorm Sandstorm + Planet = Mars Earth + Water = Plant Mars + Plant = Potato Potato + Fire = Chip Chip + Fire = Cookie

Finally, combine Cookie and Anime to get Girl. It took us only 18 combinations in total, which is actually quite short for an Infinite Craft recipe.

Anyway, that should cover about everything you’ll ever need to get Girl in Infinite Craft. You probably already have an idea of what you wanted to make, so hopefully this made it easier. For more Infinite Craft recipes, do check combinations guide we have here on Twinfinite. Also, we have another guide on how to make Love and Girlfriend, if you need that.