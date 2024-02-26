I love AI, especially when I can use it to create things I love even more. If you are also a fan of Japanese comics and want to learn to create them in the hit AI crafting game, then you’re in the right place. Read on to learn how to make Manga in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft Manga Combination
The combination to make Manga in Infinite Craft is Anime + Anime.
Here are instructions on how to make Manga in Infinite Craft from the four starting elements:
|Component #1
|Component #2
|Result
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Volcano
|Island
|Island
|Island
|Continent
|Earth
|Earth
|Mountain
|Mountain
|Continent
|Asia
|Asia
|Island
|Japan
|Water
|Fire
|Steam
|Japan
|Steam
|Anime
|Anime
|Anime
|Manga
Infinite Craft Recipe
Also, if an image is easier to follow for you than text, check out the one just below. It’s a visual representation of the same Manga recipe we detailed above.
Once you’ve finished the craft and unlocked Manga as a term, all of your favorite comics should then be easy to get. Just remember that anything and everything you make in Infinite Craft probably has at least two or three more recipes you still haven’t found out.
What Can You Make With Manga in Infinite Craft?
I’ve read hundreds of mangas in my life, and re-creating all of them would take me ages, especially if I went for all the unpopular ones. Therefore, I’ve tried getting the ones that seemed the easiest and compiled them in a list. For others, though, you’ll have to experiment yourself:
|Component #1
|Component #2
|Result
|Manga
|Fire
|Dragon Ball
|Manga
|Wind
|Naruto
|Manga
|Ocean
|Sailor Moon
|Manga
|Mecha
|Gundam
|Manga
|Rocket
|Astro Boy
|Manga
|Squid
|Squid Girl
|Manga
|Pirate
|One Piece
|Manga
|Guts
|Bleach???
Well, that should cover everything you need to make Manga in Infinite Craft. Be sure to check out all the other crafting recipes we have here on Twinfinite. I recommend the League of Legends and Attack on Titan ones, as liking manga has probably led you to one of those two things at some point in your life. The same way they did me.