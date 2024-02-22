Wait, then there has to be a way to make Attack on Hobbit. Right?

There are thousands of things I’ve made in Infinite Craft, but Attack on Titan is probably one of my favorites. It’s an anime that I love, and discovering the way AI sees it had me laughing my head off. Anyway, if you, too, want to learn how to make it, read on. Here’s how to make Attack on Titan in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft Attack on Titan Combination

The combination to make Attack on Titan in Infinite Craft is Anime + Kraken.

Here is a list of all the combinations you need to make Attack on Titan in Infinite Craft from the four starting elements:

Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Water = Swamp Fire + Swamp = Dragon Dragon + Water = Sea Serpent Swamp + Wind = Mist Mist + Sea Serpent = Kraken Fire + Fire = Volcano Water + Water = Lake Lake + Volcano = Island Island + Island = Continent Earth + Earth = Mountain Continent + Mountain = Asia Asia + Island = Japan Fire + Water = Steam Japan + Steam = Anime Anime + Kraken = Attack on Titan

If you prefer images over text, we’ve got you covered. The full recipe is also in the image below.

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

How to Make Attack on Titan Characters in Infinite Craft

There are a bunch of characters in Attack on Titan, and getting each one of them in Infinite Craft has proven to be quite a challenge. Nevertheless, I’ve managed to make a couple of them, and hopefully, you have more luck than me. Here are the ones I found.

Eren

Eren is fairly simple to get. Just combine Attack on Titan + Volcano, and that’s it. There are probably other ways, too, but this is the easiest.

Levi

This one is also extremely easy, as you already have all the elements. You only need to combine Attack on Titan with Anime, and you’ll get Levi. There are also a bunch of other combinations out there, but this one seems to be the simplest.

Mikasa

Mikasa is a bit more complicated to make. Also, as with others, you’ll need to complete the Attack on Titan craft to have all the necessary ingredients. Below are listed recipes for only the ones we didn’t make so far in this guide.

Here is how to make Mikasa:

Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Wind + Dust = Sandstorm Planet + Sandstorm = Mars Mars + Plant = Potato Chip + Fire = Cookie Cookie + Anime = Girl Attack on Titan + Girl = Mikasa

That should cover all the info you need to make Attack on Titan in the hit browser game. If you want to learn more Infinite Craft recipes, stay tuned to Twinfinite. We have a bunch, including ones on how to make rappers, cats, and even League of Legends.