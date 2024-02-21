Tupac, Ice Cube, Jay-Z, Eminem. All of your favorite rappers are easily attainable in this endless crafting simulator. But first, you’ll need a single word that connects them all. Here is how to make Rapper in Infinite Craft.

How to Get Rapper in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The easiest way to make Rapper in Infinite Craft is to combine Music and Police. Even though you and I know that rappers who rap about crime mostly aren’t really criminals, Infinite Craft doesn’t, hence the association. Below is how to make each of those ingredients.

How to Make Police in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The combinations you need to make Police in Infinite Craft are as follows:

Wind + Earth = Dust Dust + Dust = Sand Sand + Fire = Glass Glass + Fire = Lens Lens + Fire = Magnifying Glass Glass + Dust = Telescope Glass + Glass = Window Window + Telescope = Spy Spy + Magnifying Glass = Detective Detective + Detective = Police

How to Get Music in Infinite Craft

Image Source: Neal.Fun via Twinfinite

The second thing you’ll need to make Rapper in Infinite Craft is, of course, music. Here is how to do that:

Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Wind = Eruption Water + Water = Lake Earth + Earth = Mountain Lake + Mountain = Fjord Fjord + Volcano = Iceland Iceland + Eruption = Bjork Bjork + Iceland = Music

Finally, combine Music with Police, and you’ll get Rapper. With only 19 combinations to make it, Rapper is probably one of the least challenging terms you’ll make in Infinite Craft. For League of Legends, for example, I needed 63 and even had to make a first discovery for one of the words.

Different Rappers You Can Make in Infinite Craft

Here is a list of popular rappers you can make in Infinite Craft with the elements you’ve discovered during this craft:

Rapper + Lens = Snoop Dogg

Rapper + Window = Drake

Rapper + Wind = Eminem

Rapper + Iceland = Ice Cube

Rapper + Fire = Lil Wayne

Rapper + Cop (Rapper + Police) = Tupac

Well, making Rapper in Infinite Craft should be easy peasy for you now. For more Infinite Craft recipes, do check out our combinations guide. Also, if you are a fan of pop, we have a guide on how to make Beyonce if you think you need it.