How to Make Beyonce in Infinite Craft

Are you crazy in love?

Beyonce in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

Infinite Craft justifies its name because the number of things you can craft is literally infinite. From everyday stuff, and historical figures all the way to various celebrities. Among them is, of course, Queen Bey. Here is our step-by-step guide on how to make Beyonce in Infinite Craft.

Can You Make Beyonce in Infinite Craft?

Combo for Beyonce in Infinite Craft.
Image Source: Neal.fun/Twinfinite

We have good news for all of the Beyhives out there, because we’ve found Beyonce in Infinite Craft! The combination we used to make the famous singer is 2016 + Lemonade. Below we will explain step by step how to get to these elements so you can combine them.

How To Make Lemonade

The fastest way to make Lemonade in Infinite Craft is with the help of some simple elements. Here is how to get there.

Element #1Element #2Result
EarthWaterPlant
FireFireVolcano
WaterWaterLake
LakeVolcanoIsland
IslandVolcanoHawaii
HawaiiPlantPineapple
PineappleWaterJuice
JuiceWaterLemonade

Now that we’ve found the first element you need to make Beyonce in Infinite Craft, it’s time to see what the path to the other element is, which is 2016.

How To Make 2016

Creating 2016 in this viral browser game doesn’t seem like a complicated process when compared to some others. The quickest way to get it is by combining Dust Bowl and Trump. Now let’s see how to do that.

Element #1Element #2Result
IslandIslandContinent
ContinentLakeAmerica
EarthWindDust
AmericaDustTrump
DustWindSandstorm
SandstormSandstormDust Storm
Dust StormSandstormDust Bowl
Dust BowlTrump2016

And there you have it, now we can make Beyonce in Infinite Craft. After we get both of the required elements, simply merge Lemonade and 2016, and that will give you Queen Bey as a result. It’s time to celebrate!

For more Infinite Craft guides on Twinfinite, check if there are any cheats available, or how to make Police.

