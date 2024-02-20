Are There Infinite Craft Cheats?

When you’re deep into a game like Infinite Craft it can get a bit overwhelming trying to remember the recipes you’ve discovered. If you need a bit of help you might be looking for cheats or shortcuts to make life easier. Find out below if there are Infinite Craft cheats.

Can You Cheat at Infinite Craft?

While there technically are ways to cheat in Infinite Craft, it doesn’t actually benefit the gameplay in any way.

In Infinine Craft, the aim of the game is to craft every combination you can discover. Some people want to find lots of First Discoveries, while others just want to find everything imaginable. The only person you are playing against is yourself (unless you have organized a group Craft-Off), so cheating isn’t really useful!

We don’t recommend using cheats as the fun comes with discovering elements organically. The only issue we find while playing is trying to remember how we came up with a particular recipe. How on earth did I create a TARDIS? What made a Catastrophe? If you desperately need a shortcut we have a recommendation for you. InfiniteCraftSolver is a website created by Vantezzen, which can help when you’re stuck in Infinite Craft.

Image Source: Vantezzen

For example: I wanted to remember how to create Catastrophe, so I entered the word in the box and pressed the button. InfiniteCraftSolver showed me the steps it takes to get there. The site is not infallible, and the process it gives is not always the one you might have come up with yourself, but it is very helpful when you are stuck!

There is also a GUI from Greasy Fork which is a straight-up cheat and allows you to create your own elements and First Discoveries. We don’t recommend using cheats like this. You should always be careful about what you’re downloading from the internet and adding to your browser!

That is all you need to know about using cheats and shortcuts in Infinite Craft!