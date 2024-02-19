You’ve got to think big in Infinite Craft if you want to create some unique discoveries! If you are looking for stories, buildings, and more then we have what you need. Find out below how to get Skyscraper in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

The combination to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft is Story + Plane.

Some of the crafting recipes you can discover in this addictive game can be convoluted and strange, but luckily Skyscraper is not one of those. It is a fairly simple and relatively quick process to get from the basic Infinite Craft elements to Skyscraper. You start with Water and Earth then eventually find Story and Plane, adding them together to get Skyscraper. Just follow the steps below to get to your end goal:

How to Make Plane in Infinite Craft

Water + Earth = Plant Plant + Earth = Tree Tree + Tree = Forest Forest + Tree = Paper Paper + Paper = Book Book + Paper = Library Library + Paper = Paper Airplane Paper + Paper Airplane = Plane

How to Make Story and Skyscraper in Infinite Craft

Fire + Wood = Campfire Campfire + Library = Story Story + Plane = Skyscraper

Now you have Skyscraper, you can go on to create Crash (Skyscraper + Plane), Terrorist (Skyscraper + Crash), and 9/11 (Terrorist + Skyscraper). We have discovered some fun things while playing around with Skyscraper but there are so many more to find and use! Here is what we discovered so far:

Skyscraper + Kong = Empire State Building

Skyscraper + Swan = Ugly Duckling

Skyscraper + Godzilla = Destruction

Skyscraper + Scientist = Tesla

Skyscraper + Star = Space Needle

Skyscraper + Time = Ruins

Skyscraper + Batman = Gotham

Skyscraper + Voldemort = Gringotts

Skyscraper + Ocean = Atlantis

Why not see if you can craft some First Discoveries using Skyscraper or some of the other elements you crafted today? Who knows what strange and wonderful things you can create in Infinite Craft!