Roblox Pet Racer Simulator Codes (January 2024)

Need some Roblox Pet Racer Simulator codes? This long-running game from Incentive Team is similar to the likes of Adopt Me and Pet Simulator 99, tasking you with collecting a vast array of pets. The more you hatch the more currency you get, so you can purchase upgrades and eggs to get even more pets. Here are all the freebies on offer!

All Roblox Pet Racer Simulator Codes

Pet Racer Simulator Codes (Working)

60KLIKES : 3x Double Coin boosts

: 3x Double Coin boosts 50KLikes : Double Coin boost

: Double Coin boost 20KLikes : 5x Chance of Hatching Golden Pet boost

: 5x Chance of Hatching Golden Pet boost 1KLikes : Double Luck Eggs boost

: Double Luck Eggs boost Update 1 : Double Luck Eggs boost

: Double Luck Eggs boost Race : Double Gems boost

: Double Gems boost Duck: Duck Pet

Pet Racer Simulator Codes (Expired)

No expired codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Pet Racer Simulator

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Using the codes from our list above is a very simple process. It works identically on mobile, PC, and console versions of Roblox, so you’ll definitely want to use them. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Pet Racer Simulator via the Roblox game page.

Once you’ve picked a starter pet, tap the Codes icon to the left of the screen.

Paste in a code from our list and tap Redeem.

Check your inventory via the Store menu to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Can You Get More Pet Racer Simulator Codes?

The best place to find more codes for this game is by joining the Incentive Team Discord server. Once you’ve agreed to the rules and verified your account, check the Announcements channel. In there you’ll see each any every update to the game, including any codes that came with a patch.

Alongside that, it’s also worth following developer AzireBlox on X. They haven’t shared any platform-specific codes there yet, but it could well happen down the line. Switch on post notifications, and you’ll be the first to know if any codes drop there.

Why Are My Roblox Pet Racer Simulator Codes Not Working?

There are two likely issues if you’re trying to redeem a code in Pet Racer Simulator, but find it isn’t working. The first – and most unavoidable – one is that the code in question has expired. The devs don’t tend to announce when existing codes are removed from the active list, so it could technically happen at any time without warning. In those instances, there’s no workaround: that code is gone.

Alternatively, there’s always a chance that you’re incorrectly typing the code into the redemption box. Most Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive, so follow all formatting quirks like capitalization, numbers, and spaces. In fact, pasting a code directly from our list is the most reliable way to guarantee you aren’t missing a thing.

What is Roblox Pet Racer Simulator?

Pet Racer Simulator is a Roblox game where you frantically tap on your screen to ‘throw’ pets around. It’s not as bad as it sounds, because doing so slowly increases your progression through levels. That nets you coins and gems, which you can spend on new pets or skill upgrades, resulting in you boosting your strength and eventually unlocking new worlds.

